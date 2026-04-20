Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

French actress Nathalie Baye death

Tributes and condolences poured in on social media following Nathalie Baye's death. French President Emmanuel Macron, mourning Baye's demise, wrote on X, "We loved Nathalie Baye so much. She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema, from François Truffaut to Tonie Marshall. An actress with whom we loved, dreamed and grew up. We think of her family and her loved ones (sic)."

