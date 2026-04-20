Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

Actress Nathalie Baye died at the age of 77 due to complications of Lewy body dementia.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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French actor Nathalie Baye death
French actor Nathalie Baye dies Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Actress Nathalie Baye died at the age of 77.

  • She breathed her last at her home in Paris.

  • The Catch Me If You Can star died due to complications of Lewy body dementia.

Nathalie Baye, acclaimed actor of French and Hollywood cinema, best known for Day for Night, Catch Me If You Can, and Downton Abbey: A New Era, passed away on Friday evening (April 17) at her residence in Paris following complications related to Lewy body dementia, her family informed Agence France-Presse. She was 77.

French actress Nathalie Baye death

Tributes and condolences poured in on social media following Nathalie Baye's death. French President Emmanuel Macron, mourning Baye's demise, wrote on X, "We loved Nathalie Baye so much. She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema, from François Truffaut to Tonie Marshall. An actress with whom we loved, dreamed and grew up. We think of her family and her loved ones (sic)."

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Nathalie Baye's early life and career

Born on July 6, 1948, in Mainneville, Normandy, Baye received training at the Conservatoire national supérieur d’art dramatique in Paris and started her film career in the 1970s. She became a renowned figure in French cinema, earning four César Awards over a career spanning more than five decades.

Day for Night, Every Man for Himself, The Return of Martin Guerre and Venus Beauty Institute are her notable French works.

Her international breakthrough role was in The Return of Martin Guerre. She also won Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival in 1999 for her role in Une liaison pornographique (English title: An Affair of Love).

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In Hollywood, Baye starred in Emmy-winning television film And the Band Played On. She earned international fame for her role in Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can, for playing Leonardo DiCaprio’s on-screen mother.

Her recent appearance was in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

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