Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

Actress Valerie Perrine, best known for her roles in Superman films and Lenny, died on Monday at age 82. Perrine was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Actress Valerie Perrine
Actress Valerie Perrine dies at 82 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Actress Valerie Perrine, best known for her roles in Superman films and Lenny, died on Monday at age 82.

  • Perrine was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.

  • She received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Bob Fosse’s 1974 film Lenny.

Actress Valerie Perrine, best known for her role as Miss Eve Teschmacher in Richard Donner’s Superman films, passed away on Monday (March 23) in Beverly Hills. She was 82. Perrine, an Oscar-nominated star, had been battling Parkinson’s disease for 15 years.

Valerie Perrine dies

Valerie Perrine's death has been confirmed by her friend Stacey Souther on social media. Mourning the demise of Perrine, Souther wrote, “It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away. She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest — and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it.”

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She added, “Please consider donating, sharing, and helping spread the word for her funeral GoFundMe. Her final wish is to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, but after more than 15 years of fighting Parkinson’s, her finances are exhausted. Let’s come together to make her last wish a reality—she truly deserves it,” and shared a GoFundMe link for her burial.

Valerie Perrine's career

Perrine received an Oscar nomination for best actress for her performance in Bob Fosse’s Lenny Bruce biopic Lenny (1974). She played Lenny's wife, Honey Bruce. She also won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival and the BAFTA honour for most promising newcomer.

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Perrine also played Superman's nemesis Lex Luthor's girlfriend and assistant Miss Eve Teschmacher, in 1978's Superman and its 1980 sequel.

Slaughterhouse-Five, The Last American Hero, The Magician of Lublin, What Women Want and Silver Skies, among others, are some of her notable works.

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Perrine's Parkinson's symptoms started around 2011. Souther made a 45-minute documentary on Perrine's career and her battle with the disease.

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