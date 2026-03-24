Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

Valerie Perrine dies

Valerie Perrine's death has been confirmed by her friend Stacey Souther on social media. Mourning the demise of Perrine, Souther wrote, “It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away. She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest — and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it.”