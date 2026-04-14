The Real ‘Nice Guys’: Why The World Needs More Of Ryland Grace, Duncan And Superman

Dark shadows, dark clothes, dark stories and darker filming styles have somehow become the benchmark of ‘good storytelling’. This is not to say that one cannot enjoy dark themes in movies, but more than often, some filmmakers (and audience) confuse dark storylines with toxic masculinity. The male lead has to be detached from humanity even as he fights to save humanity. He could be fighting a villain, a gang, a government, or an alien species hell bent on destroying earth, yet his personality remains that of emotionless stoicism—often bigoted and implicitly misogynistic, but always strong, fearless and above the mortality and morality of regular men. And loud. Oh, so, so loud. Words are not so much spoken as much as yelled in fury, even to express love.