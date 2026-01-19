A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Review: Small Pleasures Grow Into An Utterly Charming Game of Thrones Prequel

Co-created with Ira Parker, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an amusing, audacious break from grotesque politics and power games synonymous with Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Yes, the silver-haired, dragon-riding Targaryens show up, but Martin and Parker choose fresh angles. In contrast, this has a diminutive scale, more measured bearings. It’s not so much a step down as an amiable microscopic outing. It might annoy viewers dashing for replicated impulses, though a latter joust is just as eye-splittingly visceral. But this show has a different register and tempo altogether. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas lay the contours for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Parker capitalises on the smaller canvas, a gently compressed backdrop, keener to listen to the smallfolk than vain tales of kings. Right off the cuff, an idyllic adventure and muddy slapdash mess twine, embodied in the fledgling hedge knight’s frustrated efforts. What were slight diversions in those shows are channelled into this one’s fabric. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms doesn’t trade in lofty ambitions, rather a right to dream and ascend. Of course, class and kinship jut in between. Pint-sized it might be, there’s no denying what a confident, tonally original treat this show is.