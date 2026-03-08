India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Ricky Martin Headlines Closing Ceremony In Ahmedabad

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Ricky Martin headlined the T20 World Cup 2026 final ceremony in Ahmedabad, performing global hits alongside Indian stars Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final closing ceremony report Ricky Martin
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Opening ceremony for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final featured Ricky Martin

  • The global pop icon performed hits like ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and ‘The Cup of Life’ in Ahmedabad

  • Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak added Punjabi and Gujarati musical flair

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin headlined the closing ceremony of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The short closing ceremony took place before the toss of India’s final against New Zealand.

The two-time Grammy winner performed a high-energy set to entertain a packed crowd at Motera. This included several of his hits, such as ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and ‘Maria’. He closed his performance with the FIFA World Cup 1998 anthem, ‘La Copa De La Vida’ (The Cup of Life), resulting in huge cheers from the crowd.

LIVE SCORE | India vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak Add Indian Flavour

India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final closing ceremony report Ricky Martin
Indian singer Falguni Pathak, center, performs during the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

The closing ceremony saw Martin share the stage with Indian stars Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak.

Falguni, who is called the ‘Dandiya Queen’, opened the event with Gujarati folk songs and Bollywood hits from yesteryear, flanked by dancers. She was followed by the Indo-Kenyan bhangra star Sukhbir, who performed his Punjabi hits, including ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’.

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first during the T20 World Cup 2026 final, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opening the batting for India.

Related Content
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - BCCI/X
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Airfares Spike As Fans Rush To Ahmedabad; Special Trains Announced
Heavy security to be deployed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match. - BCCI/X
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: 3,000 Cops, Anti-Drone Systems to Be Deployed For Security In Ahmedabad
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About The Final Game At Ahmedabad
Indian players celebrate after their win in the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match against England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Triple Wicket Over By Jimmy Neesham | IND 204/4 (16)

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  5. Protest March In Churachandpur Seeks Justice For Victims Of 2023 Manipur Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Women Of The World:  How They Bear The Brunt Of War And Displacement

  5. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence