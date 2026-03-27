From Badshah To Britney Spears: The Aesthetics Of Paedophilia

Hollywood, Bollywood and other film as well as music industries have always framed aging as nothing short of a curse for women. The beauty industry—which, as Jamil rightly reminded us, was built by those closely working with a convicted paedophile—also heavily promoted ‘baby skin’ and ‘anti-ageing’. So, some fans have theorised that it could be her attempting to hold onto that young girl who shot to fame, thanks to Nickelodeon. On a more troubling front, the show creator, Dan Schneider, has been accused of using Grande inappropriately. In retrospective dissections of the show, people found troubling scenes—one where Grande attempts to ‘milk a potato’; one where she bends backward to the camera and squeezes white liquid over her face, all the while squirming and making moanful noises; and several scenes of her sucking her big toe while staring at the camera rather suggestively, acting naive and clueless. Schneider has been accused of misbehaviour, amounting to paedophilia, by many. While there is no schoolgirl aesthetic here per se, the show is about two young teens and their school life.