Badshah Says 'Past Few Weeks Tested Me' Amidst Tateeree Controversy, Wedding Buzz: 'Ready For The Next Phase'

Badshah has been in the news recently for the controversy around his song Tateeree and alleged wedding photos with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Badshah
Badshah shares post amidst Tateeree controversy, wedding rumours Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Badshah has been in the news recently for the controversy around his song Tateeree and alleged wedding photos with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi.

  • Amidst these, the rapper has shared an Instagram post, speaking about the challenging period.

  • He said he is ready for the next phase with new music on the way.

Rapper Badshah has been grabbing the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. He faced severe backlash for his latest song, Tateeree, for alleged controversial lyrics objectifying women and minors. The row escalated to the point that the National Commission for Women (NCW) had to summon the singer and his team over obscenity in the song. Amidst the controversy, his wedding pics with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi also went viral on social media.

Following these, Badshah shared a note on his Instagram handle after a concert in London, reflecting on the challenging period of his life. He also shared about starting fresh with new music.

Badshah's new post amidst song controversy and wedding rumours

After his London concert, Badshah shared an emotional note on his Instagram Stories where he wrote, “I’ll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn’t fully prepared for. There’s a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there’s the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I’ve been sitting with a lot. But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did (sic).”

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“The faces, the voices, the warmth in that arena. You flew in from different cities, different countries, different lives, and you showed up for this music, for me, like it meant something to you. That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for (sic),” he added.

The rapper also thinks he is ready for the next phase and revealed that new music is on its way, and he is “pouring everything into it.”

Towards the end, Badshah expressed gratitude for “holding me down even when I couldn’t say why I needed it.”

Badshahs Instgaram post
Badshah's Instgaram post Photo: Instagram
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Badshah Tateeree controversy: 857 links removed by police - Instagram
Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Tateeree controversy 

Multiple FIRs have been registered in Haryana over the song’s content. The Haryana State Commission for Women sought the Badshah's arrest following his absence despite multiple summons.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police have started a large-scale crackdown across digital platforms, leading to the removal of 857 links associated with the song. According to official data released by Panchkula Police, 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram Reels have been taken down.

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