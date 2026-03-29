Badshah Says 'Past Few Weeks Tested Me' Amidst Tateeree Controversy, Wedding Buzz: 'Ready For The Next Phase'

Badshah's new post amidst song controversy and wedding rumours

After his London concert, Badshah shared an emotional note on his Instagram Stories where he wrote, “I’ll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn’t fully prepared for. There’s a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there’s the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I’ve been sitting with a lot. But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did (sic).”