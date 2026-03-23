Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links

Summary of this article
Badshah's Tateeree controversy led to removal of 857 links.
Haryana Police issued strict warnings and intensified legal action.
Investigation continues as courts grant interim protection.
Badshah's Tateeree controversy has escalated further as Haryana Police have initiated a large-scale crackdown across digital platforms, leading to the removal of 857 links associated with the song. According to official data released by Panchkula Police, the takedown includes 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram Reels, marking one of the most extensive actions taken against a music release in recent times.
The action has been undertaken amid multiple FIRs registered in Haryana over the song’s content, which has been described as objectionable and inappropriate, particularly in its portrayal of women and minors. The issue gained traction after the Haryana State Commission for Women sought the rapper’s arrest following his reported absence despite multiple summons.
Haryana Police step up enforcement
It has been stated by police officials that the removals are being carried out in coordination with social media platforms through due legal procedures. Notices have reportedly been issued directing platforms to take down all versions of the track, including re-uploads and short-form content.
Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal stated that any content violating the dignity of women and minors would not be tolerated, and it was emphasised that strict legal action would continue in such cases. It was further conveyed that digital monitoring has been strengthened to ensure compliance and to reinforce responsible online behaviour.
Warning issued to users sharing the song
Additional Director General of Police and Panchkula Commissioner Shibash Kabiraj stated that a strict warning has been issued to social media users. It was noted that individuals found creating or sharing content using the banned track could face legal consequences, including account restrictions and further penal action under relevant laws.
Investigation continues amid legal scrutiny
The matter is currently under investigation at the Cyber Police Station in Panchkula, with authorities closely tracking online circulation of the song. A zero-tolerance policy has been reiterated, with citizens being urged to report objectionable content.
Badshah has not released an official statement so far. However, interim protection from arrest has been granted to him by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The song Tateeree, featuring Simran Jaglan and produced by Hiten, was released on March 1, 2026.