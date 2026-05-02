Gated Welfare In Kalkaji: Atishi’s Welfare Push, Limited Access, And A Split Verdict

“See, Atishi may want to do something, but she doesn’t have the same power as when she was the CM,” says Awasthi. He explains even the BJP has internal competition. “When you go with a complaint—water, electricity, roads—whether man or woman, they remind you this ward didn’t vote for them, so this is the consequence.” On Saroj’s claim of women being easier to deal with, Awasthi has mixed feelings. “Atishi used to be available till AAP was in power, not anymore.” Three RWAs agree Atishi is never available. Two jhuggi groups claim the same. Awasthi and two other RWA chiefs also recall the access they enjoyed before 2012. MLAs used to ask the constituents what is needed, starting from Kalkaji’s first MLA Purnima Sethi in 1993.