Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya-Starrer Sees Over 50% Growth, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Mark

Karuppu box office collection Day 9

According to Sacnilk, the Tamil drama earned Rs 15.50 crore on Day 1 and witnessed an upward trend on Day 2 (Saturday) and Day 3 (Sunday), earning Rs 24.15 crore and Rs 28.35 crore, respectively. On Day 4, the collection dropped as the film raked in Rs 14.30 crore, with a further dip on Day 5, minting 12.75 crore. On Day 6, it earned Rs 10.70 crore. On Day 7, the Suriya-starrer earned in the single-digits, collecting Rs 8.10, followed by Rs 7.80 on Day 8. On Day 9, it saw 56.4% growth across 4,987 shows with 42.1% occupancy.