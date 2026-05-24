Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya-Starrer Sees Over 50% Growth, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Mark

Karuppu witnessed over 50% growth on Day 9, from Day 8 collections.
It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.
In India, it is now eyeing to enter the Rs 150 crore mark.
Karuppu box office collection: There is no slowing down for Suriya's film, backed by positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Released on May 15, the fantasy action-drama is Suriya's highest-grossing film. It has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, and the next stop for the film is now the Rs 150 crore mark. Worldwide, it has surpassed the Rs 200 crore milestone.
Karuppu box office collection Day 9
According to Sacnilk, the Tamil drama earned Rs 15.50 crore on Day 1 and witnessed an upward trend on Day 2 (Saturday) and Day 3 (Sunday), earning Rs 24.15 crore and Rs 28.35 crore, respectively. On Day 4, the collection dropped as the film raked in Rs 14.30 crore, with a further dip on Day 5, minting 12.75 crore. On Day 6, it earned Rs 10.70 crore. On Day 7, the Suriya-starrer earned in the single-digits, collecting Rs 8.10, followed by Rs 7.80 on Day 8. On Day 9, it saw 56.4% growth across 4,987 shows with 42.1% occupancy.
This domestic collection of Karuppu stands at Rs 133.85 crore (Rs 154.99 crore gross)
Karuppu worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected Rs 3.50 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 62.75 crore. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 217.74 crore in nine days.
About Karuppu
Directed by RJ Balaji, the film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 14, but was delayed due to reported financial hurdles.
The film is about a deity, Vettai Karuppu, who disguises himself as a lawyer to fight against the exploitation of a young girl who needs a liver transplant.
Alongside Suriya, the film also starred Trisha, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam and Supreeth Reddy.