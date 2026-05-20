Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya's Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Karuppu box office collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu earned Rs 15.50 crore from 4,891 shows with 46.9% occupancy. It witnessed growth on Day 2 and Day 3, earning Rs 24.15 crore and Rs 28.35 crore, respectively. On Day 4, the collections saw 49.6% drop, earning Rs 14.30 crore from 5,947 shows. On Day 5, the earnings dropped further, raking in Rs 12.75 crore across 6,093 shows.