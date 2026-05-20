Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya's Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Karuppu Box Office Collection: Suriya has made a thunderous comeback with RJ Balaji's fantasy action-drama. Karuppu is in a rampage mode at the box office in India and worldwide. In five days, it stormed past the Rs 160 crore mark. In India, it is inching closer to enter the Rs 100 crore club.
It has already beaten the lifetime collections of Suriya’s previous films, including Etharkkum Thunindhavan (Rs 49.10 crore net in India), Kanguva (Rs 70.37 crore) and Retro (Rs 60.58 crore). Its Tamil version is performing better than the dubbed Telugu version.
Karuppu box office collection Day 5
According to Sacnilk, Karuppu earned Rs 15.50 crore from 4,891 shows with 46.9% occupancy. It witnessed growth on Day 2 and Day 3, earning Rs 24.15 crore and Rs 28.35 crore, respectively. On Day 4, the collections saw 49.6% drop, earning Rs 14.30 crore from 5,947 shows. On Day 5, the earnings dropped further, raking in Rs 12.75 crore across 6,093 shows.
The total domestic collection of Karuppu stands at Rs 95.05 crore (Rs 110.04 crore gross).
Karuppu worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 51 crore. The worldwide collection of Karuppu is Rs 161.04 crore.