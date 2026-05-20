The Boys Season 5 Episode 8: Release Date And Time In India, What To Expect From The Finale

The Boys Season 5 Episode 8, titled Blood and Bone, has been released.
The hit superhero series comes to an end after five seasons.
Here’s all you need to know about The Boys Season 5 finale episode release date and time in India.
The Boys Season 5 returned with more brutal and high-stakes moments, with Homelander tightening control and Butcher preparing one last move. The final episode of The Boys has been released on Prime Video on May 19, while Indian audiences will be able to watch it today due to a different time zone.
When and where to watch The Boys Season 5 Episode 8
The Boys Season 5, the final chapter of the superhit series, returned with more bloodshed and twists. The final episode of Season 5, titled Blood and Bone, will decide the fate of Homelander, Butcher, and the other characters.
The final episode of The Boys will be released in India on May 20 between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm.
Here's the global timings of the show
Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST, May 19
Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT, May 19
US West Coast: 12:00 a.m. PT, May 20
Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT, May 20
Midwest US: 2:00 a.m. CT, May 20
East Coast US: 3:00 a.m. ET, May 20
Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT, May 20
UK: 8:00 a.m. BST, May 20
France, Germany, Italy, Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET, May 20
India: 12:30 p.m. IST, May 20
South Korea and Japan: 4:00 p.m., May 20
Sydney: 5:00 p.m. AEDT, May 20
What is the runtime of The Boys Season 5 Episode 8?
The runtime of the finale episode of The Boys Season 5 is reportedly 1 hour and 5 minutes.
What can fans expect in the finale episode of The Boys Season 5 Episode 8?
The finale episode sees a confrontation between The Boys and The Seven at the White House. It would be interesting to see whether Homelander survives, Butcher sacrifices himself to end all Supes and if it gets a happy ending.
The Boys Season 5 finale cast
The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry in key roles.