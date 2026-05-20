The Boys Season 5 Episode 8: Release Date And Time In India, What To Expect From The Finale

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The Boys Season 5 Episode 8: Here’s the India release time, global streaming schedule, and what you can expect from the finale.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 8
Summary of this article

  • The Boys Season 5 Episode 8, titled Blood and Bone, has been released.

  • The hit superhero series comes to an end after five seasons.

  • Here’s all you need to know about The Boys Season 5 finale episode release date and time in India.

The Boys Season 5 returned with more brutal and high-stakes moments, with Homelander tightening control and Butcher preparing one last move. The final episode of The Boys has been released on Prime Video on May 19, while Indian audiences will be able to watch it today due to a different time zone.

When and where to watch The Boys Season 5 Episode 8

The Boys Season 5, the final chapter of the superhit series, returned with more bloodshed and twists. The final episode of Season 5, titled Blood and Bone, will decide the fate of Homelander, Butcher, and the other characters.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 Release Time in India Details - X
The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 Release Time in India, Here’s When It Drops

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The final episode of The Boys will be released in India on May 20 between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm.

Here's the global timings of the show

  • Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST, May 19

  • Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT, May 19

  • US West Coast: 12:00 a.m. PT, May 20

  • Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT, May 20

  • Midwest US: 2:00 a.m. CT, May 20

  • East Coast US: 3:00 a.m. ET, May 20

  • Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT, May 20

  • UK: 8:00 a.m. BST, May 20

  • France, Germany, Italy, Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET, May 20

  • India: 12:30 p.m. IST, May 20

  • South Korea and Japan: 4:00 p.m., May 20

  • Sydney: 5:00 p.m. AEDT, May 20

Related Content
The Bear Season 5 Release Date Confirmed For Final Chapter - X
The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 Release Time in India Details - X
The Boys Season 5 episode 4 release date and time - X
The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date & Time in India - Instagram

What is the runtime of The Boys Season 5 Episode 8?

The runtime of the finale episode of The Boys Season 5 is reportedly 1 hour and 5 minutes.

The Boys Season 5 episode 4 release date and time - X
The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date And Time In India

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

What can fans expect in the finale episode of The Boys Season 5 Episode 8?

The finale episode sees a confrontation between The Boys and The Seven at the White House. It would be interesting to see whether Homelander survives, Butcher sacrifices himself to end all Supes and if it gets a happy ending.

The Boys Season 5 finale cast

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry in key roles.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories