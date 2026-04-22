Summary of this article
The fourth episode of The Boys Season 5 will be out today.
Here are details of the release date and time for The Boys Season 5 Episode 4.
The fifth season is the final season of the Emmy Award-winning drama series.
The Boys Season 5: Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the fifth season of the American superhero satire series premiered on Amazon Prime Video, with the first two episodes on April 8, 2026. The third episode of The Boys season 5, titled Every One of You Sons of B*****s, was released on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Here are details of the release date and time for The Boys Season 5 episode 4.
The Boys Season 5 episode 4 release date and time in India
The 4th episode, titled Though the Heavens Fall, will be out on April 22, and the Indian audience can watch it at 12:30 pm.
Here are the time zones for other regions
Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST - April 21
Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT - April 21
West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT - April 21
Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT - April 22
Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT - April 22
East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET - April 22
Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT - April 22
UK: 8:00 a.m. BST - April 22
France: 9:00 a.m. CET - April 22
Germany: 9:00 a.m. CET - April 22
Italy: 9:00 a.m. CET - April 22
Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET - April 22
South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST - April 22
Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST - April 22
Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEDT - April 22
Eric Kripke, who serves as the showrunner of The Boys, told The Hollywood Reporter that rather than excitement, it makes him anxious about the final season.
"It’s super hard to do a finale. Fans will retroactively judge the show based on how they feel about the finale. If we stiff it, they will definitely say, “Well, that show wasn’t as good as we thought it was.” And it’s almost like you’re trying to secure your legacy with these finales. And it’s the first finale I’ve ever done, too — so it’s not like I have any experience with it. So I’m mostly anxious and girding my loins," he added.
The show stars Karl Urban (Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), and Colby Minifie (Ashley) in pivotal roles.