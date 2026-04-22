The Boys Season 5 episode 4 release date and time in India

"It’s super hard to do a finale. Fans will retroactively judge the show based on how they feel about the finale. If we stiff it, they will definitely say, “Well, that show wasn’t as good as we thought it was.” And it’s almost like you’re trying to secure your legacy with these finales. And it’s the first finale I’ve ever done, too — so it’s not like I have any experience with it. So I’m mostly anxious and girding my loins," he added.