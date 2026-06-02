Lalit Modi On Sushmita Sen Being Called 'Gold Digger': 'She Paid For Everything, I Was Like A Kept Boyfriend'

IPL founder Lalit Modi broke the internet in 2022 after he declared his love for Sushmita Sen.
The businessman also called Sushmita his "better half" in one of his posts.
A section of people on the Internet labelled Sushmita Sen as a "gold digger". Lalit Modi has now defended Sen.
Lalit Modi, founder and former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), made his relationship official with Sushmita Sen in 2022. The businessman never held back from expressing his love for the actor in public. He sent the internet into a tizzy after he referred to Sushmita as his "better half." Both also shared pictures from their vacations. Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's relationship sparked debate on social media, with many labelling Sen as a "gold digger."
Lalit Modi has now defended Sushmita, clarifying that money had nothing to do with their relationship.
Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen against gold digger label
During his conversation with Humans of Bombay, Lalit Modi opened up about his past relationship with Sushmita Sen and how it helped him grow.
He called Sushmita a “very beautiful and well-to-do lady” who has “more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet, and she has earned them herself.”
The businessman revealed that Sen has diamond stores and is a wealthy lady who has done it all on her own. He also said that there wasn’t a single time he had to pay for anything when he went out with Sushmita. “She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend,” he added.
Further heaping praise on the former Miss Universe, he called her a “remarkable lady and self-made lady” who will never accept anything from anybody. “So when somebody says she was a gold digger, Lalit was a diamond digger. She was truly a diamond. She could have anybody on the planet she wanted,” he said, adding that it was never about money or anything else.
Reflecting on his past relationship with Sen, Lalit said she was “very special” to him who helped him grow into many of the things he is today. He further said that she “was an extremely important part” of his life at that and it was a “very special relationship.”