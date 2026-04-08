IPL 2026 Dispatch, April 7: Sooryavanshi Smashes First Ball Six Off Bumrah, Lalit Modi Slams BCCI For 2400 Crore Loss

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP Photo

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP Photo