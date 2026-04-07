RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Vaibav Sooryavanshi Greets Jasprit Bumrah With First-Ball Six In IPL - Watch

Summary of this article
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 39 runs off just 14 balls against MI
He smashed Jasprit Burmah for a first-ball six to start his innings
Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal forged a 80-run stand for the first wicket in just 5 overs
15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes his first ball of Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian Premier League for a six at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Jasprit Bumrah started the second over with a fuller delivery angling into the pads of Sooryavanshi from over the wicket, and despite it being his first ball of the match, the southpaw batter made full use of his lovely backlift and flicked it handsomely over long on boundary to start his innings with a towering six.
Though sixes of the bowl are now not a common sight in T20 cricket, but depositing someone off the pedigree of Jasprit Bumrah with such disdain at such a young age is a sight to behold. Adding to it, Sooryavanshi repeated the result of Bumrah on the fourth ball again to stamp that the last shot was not a one-off.
In a rain curtailed 11-over a side match, Mumbai Indians invited Rajasthan Royals to bat first and the Royals made optimum use of the batting friendly conditions by hammering 80 runs off the first five overs.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Blitzkrieg In Guwahati
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looked in red-hot form on a placid Guwahati pitch, blasting 39 runs off just 14 balls. The teenager hit five sixes and one four during his innings and kept MI bowlers on tenterhooks while he was at the crease.
Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone of the innings with 22 runs from the first over of Deepak Chahar, including four boundaries and a six. He matched Sooryavanshi with his mesmerising shots, and both the openers forged a scintillating 80-run stand for the first wicket in just five overs.