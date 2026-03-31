Will 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Become India’s Youngest Debutant Soon?

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: IPL/X

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: IPL/X