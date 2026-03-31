Will 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Become India’s Youngest Debutant Soon?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 15-ball fifty in IPL 2026 has ignited India debut talks, with the 15-year-old now in contention for the upcoming Ireland T20I series

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Will 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Become India’s Youngest Debutant Soon?
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 15-ball fifty against CSK in IPL 2026, becoming an instant talking point

  • Now eligible at 15, he is being considered as a potential option for India’s Ireland T20I tour

  • A debut would see him break Sachin Tendulkar’s record as India’s youngest international cricketer

The buzz around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was already growing ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, but few expected it to explode this quickly.

Coming into the season, the Rajasthan Royals youngster had just turned 15 on March 27, crossing the ICC’s minimum age requirement for international cricket, and was seen as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate contender.

There was curiosity, of course. His Under-19 World Cup exploits and fearless batting had made headlines, but the general expectation was that IPL 2026 would be a learning curve. Rajasthan Royals, too, were expected to ease him into the season rather than throw him straight into the spotlight.

That script, however, didn’t last long.

Just days after turning 15, Sooryavanshi announced himself in stunning fashion with a 15-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings in Match 3 of IPL 2026. He went on to score 52 off 17 balls, powering Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable chase and instantly becoming one of the biggest talking points of the season.

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Ireland tour talk grows louder after IPL heroics

With that knock, conversations around a possible India debut have picked up pace. The Indian team is set to tour Ireland for a T20I series in June, and historically, such tours have provided opportunities for younger players.

Now that Sooryavanshi is eligible by age, the pathway is technically open. His recent performances have even prompted former cricketers to back a fast-track entry into the T20 setup, although competition within the squad remains intense.

Can he break Sachin Tendulkar’s record?

If selected, Sooryavanshi could become the youngest player to debut for India, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s mark of 16 years and 205 days. That possibility, once hypothetical, now feels closer than ever.

For now, though, the focus will remain on consistency. One explosive innings has shifted the narrative, but sustaining it through the IPL could decide how soon India comes calling.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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