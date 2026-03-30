RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Registers Fifty In 15 Balls, Becomes Joint Third-Fastest Half-Centurion

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, March 30, 2026. AP Photo

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, March 30, 2026. AP Photo