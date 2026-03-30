RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Registers Fifty In 15 Balls, Becomes Joint Third-Fastest Half-Centurion

Summary of this article
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings
In a modest chase of 128, Suryavanshi gave RR an explosive start
His innings set up RR for their opening victory of the season
Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set the IPL 2026 season alight on March 30, Monday, as he smashed a breathtaking half-century in just 15 balls against the Chennai Super Kings. Playing in the season opener for both teams at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the 15-year-old left-hander turned a modest chase of 128 into a personal highlight reel, dismantling one of the strongest bowling attacks in the league with skillful aggression.
Sooryavanshi’s explosive knock began from the very first over, where he capitalized on a dropped catch by Kartik Sharma to launch a relentless assault. He targeted both pace and spin with equal ease, notably taking 19 runs off a single over from Matt Henry.
His innings was characterized by fearless boundary-hitting, including 4 fours and 5 sixes, as he reached the 50-run milestone at a staggering strike rate of over 300. This 15-ball effort marks the fastest half-century of the 2026 season so far and cements his reputation as the most dangerous young talent in the tournament.
The blitz effectively ended the contest within the powerplay, as Rajasthan Royals reached 75/1 by the beginning of the seventh over. Although Sooryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 52 off 17 balls, caught by Sarfaraz Khan off the bowling of Anshul Kamboj, the damage was already done.
His opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured that Rajasthan faced no pressure in pursuit of the target, leaving Chennai's bowlers with no answers to his high-risk, high-reward approach.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s performance tonight was a statement of intent for the rest of the season. By shattering the Chennai defense in record time, he has not only handed Rajasthan a dominant start to their campaign but also proven that his record-breaking debut season was no fluke. As the IPL 2026 continues, Sooryavanshi remains the player to watch for fans and a nightmare for opposition captains.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scores Joint Third-Fastest Half-Century
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's half-century in 15 balls is the joint third-fastest in the IPL alongside Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran and Jake Fraser-McGurk.
Only four players -- Yashasvi Jaiswal (13), KL Rahul (14), Pat Cummins (14), and Romario Shepherd (14) -- have hit quicker fifties than Vaibhav Suryavanshi
List Of Fastest IPL Fifties:
13 balls – Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR vs KKR, 2023)
14 balls – KL Rahul (PBKS vs DC, 2018)
14 balls – Pat Cummins (KKR vs MI, 2022)
14 balls – Romario Shepherd (RCB vs CSK, 2025)
15 balls – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR vs CSK, Tonight, 2026)
15 balls – Yusuf Pathan (KKR vs SRH, 2014)
15 balls – Sunil Narine (KKR vs RCB, 2017)
15 balls – Nicholas Pooran (LSG vs RCB, 2023)
15 balls – Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC vs SRH & MI, 2024)
How old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 15 years old.
Who scored the fastest half-century in the IPL?
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the fastest half-century in IPL.
How many balls did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes to score his half-century?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took 15 balls to score his half-century.