IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 15-Ball Fifty, Equaling Join Third-Fastest Record

Opening batter with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi received a rub of the green early in the chase when he was dropped in the first over by Kartik off Matt Henry

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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a 15-ball 50 to take RR to a 8-wicket win over CSK

  • Sooryavanshi's knock included five sixes and four fours

  • Chris Gayle still holds the record for the fastest IPL century, in 30 balls for RCB

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, of second-fastest Indian Premier League (IPL) century fame, hit a 15-ball 50 to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 8 wickets in match 3 of the 2026 season at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Monday (March 30).

Drafted into the RR squad ahead of the 18th IPL season, Sooryavanshi hit a 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28, 2025. West Indies legend Chris Gayle still holds the record for the fastest IPL century, in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against now-defunct Pune Warriors in 2013.

Opening batter with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi received a rub of the green early in the chase when he was dropped in the first over by Kartik off Matt Henry.

The teenager, who's celebrating his 15th birthday, then made the five-time champions pay the price with a blistering innings, featuring five sixes and four fours. He was eventually dismissed for a 17-ball 52 in the 7th over, but the damage was already done. Earlier, CSK had only scored 127 all out in 19.4.

Now under a new leadership, with Guwahati-born Riyan Parag as the captain, the inaugural champions romped to an eight-wicket win with 47 balls to spare. Of course, the conditions played a part.

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With that, here's a look at the fastest IPL 10 half-centuries:

PlayerTeamBalls FacedOppositionMatch Date
Yashasvi JaiswalRajasthan Royals (RR)13KKR11-May-23
KL RahulPunjab Kings (PBKS)14DC08-Apr-18
Pat CumminsKolkata Knight Riders (KKR)14MI06-Apr-22
Romario ShepherdRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)14CSK03-May-25
Vaibhav SooryavanshiRajasthan Royals (RR)15CSK30-Mar-26
Jake Fraser-McGurkDelhi Capitals (DC)15SRH20-Apr-24
Jake Fraser-McGurkDelhi Capitals (DC)15MI27-Apr-24
Yusuf PathanKolkata Knight Riders (KKR)15SRH24-May-14
Nicholas PooranLucknow Super Giants (LSG)15LSG10-Apr-23
Sunil NarineKolkata Knight Riders (KKR)15RCB07-May-17
Suresh RainaChennai Super Kings (CSK)16PBKS30-May-14
Abhishek SharmaSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)16MI27-Mar-24
Travis HeadSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)16DC20-Apr-24
Travis HeadSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)16LSG08-May-24
Heinrich KlaasenSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)17KKR25-May-25
Vaibhav SooryavanshiRajasthan Royals (RR)17GT28-Apr-25
Suryakumar YadavMumbai Indians (MI)17MI11-Apr-24
Chris GayleRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)17PWI23-Apr-13
Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians (MI)17KKR28-Apr-19
Kieron PollardMumbai Indians (MI)17CSK01-May-21
Adam GilchristDeccan Chargers (DEC)17DC22-May-09
Chris MorrisDelhi Capitals (DC)17GL27-Apr-16
Nicholas PooranPunjab Kings (PBKS)17SRH08-Oct-20
Ishan KishanMumbai Indians (MI)17KKR09-May-18

Next, Chennai Super Kings host Punjab Kings at the iconic Chepauk on April 3 (Saturday), while Rajasthan Royals will be on the road for a clash with Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday's second match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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