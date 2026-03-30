IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 15-Ball Fifty, Equaling Join Third-Fastest Record

Summary of this article
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a 15-ball 50 to take RR to a 8-wicket win over CSK
Sooryavanshi's knock included five sixes and four fours
Chris Gayle still holds the record for the fastest IPL century, in 30 balls for RCB
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, of second-fastest Indian Premier League (IPL) century fame, hit a 15-ball 50 to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 8 wickets in match 3 of the 2026 season at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Monday (March 30).
Drafted into the RR squad ahead of the 18th IPL season, Sooryavanshi hit a 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28, 2025. West Indies legend Chris Gayle still holds the record for the fastest IPL century, in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against now-defunct Pune Warriors in 2013.
Opening batter with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi received a rub of the green early in the chase when he was dropped in the first over by Kartik off Matt Henry.
The teenager, who's celebrating his 15th birthday, then made the five-time champions pay the price with a blistering innings, featuring five sixes and four fours. He was eventually dismissed for a 17-ball 52 in the 7th over, but the damage was already done. Earlier, CSK had only scored 127 all out in 19.4.
Now under a new leadership, with Guwahati-born Riyan Parag as the captain, the inaugural champions romped to an eight-wicket win with 47 balls to spare. Of course, the conditions played a part.
With that, here's a look at the fastest IPL 10 half-centuries:
|Player
|Team
|Balls Faced
|Opposition
|Match Date
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|13
|KKR
|11-May-23
|KL Rahul
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|14
|DC
|08-Apr-18
|Pat Cummins
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|14
|MI
|06-Apr-22
|Romario Shepherd
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|14
|CSK
|03-May-25
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|15
|CSK
|30-Mar-26
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|15
|SRH
|20-Apr-24
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|15
|MI
|27-Apr-24
|Yusuf Pathan
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|15
|SRH
|24-May-14
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|15
|LSG
|10-Apr-23
|Sunil Narine
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|15
|RCB
|07-May-17
|Suresh Raina
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|16
|PBKS
|30-May-14
|Abhishek Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|16
|MI
|27-Mar-24
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|16
|DC
|20-Apr-24
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|16
|LSG
|08-May-24
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|17
|KKR
|25-May-25
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|17
|GT
|28-Apr-25
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|MI
|11-Apr-24
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|17
|PWI
|23-Apr-13
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|KKR
|28-Apr-19
|Kieron Pollard
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|CSK
|01-May-21
|Adam Gilchrist
|Deccan Chargers (DEC)
|17
|DC
|22-May-09
|Chris Morris
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|17
|GL
|27-Apr-16
|Nicholas Pooran
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|17
|SRH
|08-Oct-20
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|KKR
|09-May-18
Next, Chennai Super Kings host Punjab Kings at the iconic Chepauk on April 3 (Saturday), while Rajasthan Royals will be on the road for a clash with Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday's second match.