DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Remains Delhi’s Main Bowler, Says Munaf Patel Amid Injury Concerns

While addressing reports ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans, Munaf Patel said, "We’ve won two matches, so his absence hasn’t been felt so far. If we don't do well, it depends. He is one of the best in the world. There is no bigger bowler in the IPL than Starc. Bumrah is the only one I can think of. He has so much experience, he swings at 140kmph plus with the new ball. I follow up with the team every day. Cricket Australia will update us. We need him as our main bowler"