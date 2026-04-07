DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Remains Delhi’s Main Bowler, Says Munaf Patel Amid Injury Concerns

Having won both their initial two matches, DC will be up against GT in their next match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 7, 2026

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Munaf Patel Media Interaction
Munaf Patel terms Mitchell Starc as DC's main bowler during a press conference ahead of their clash against GT. | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC bowling coach, Munaf Patel terms Mitchell Starc as world best bowlers apart from Jasprit Bumrah

  • Patel reveals that DC are in constant touch with Cricket Australia on Mitchell Starc's fitness updates

  • He also hailed J&K's pacer Auqib Nabi's work ethics and reveals that he can be used as an Impact Player in future matches

Delhi Capitals, who have won both their matches so far in the Indian Premier League 2026, are waiting desperately for Mitchell Starc to join the squad as soon as possible.

DC's bowling coach, Munaf Patel, rated Mitchell Starc as the best bowler in the world, other than Jasprit Bumrah, underlining his ability to move the ball over 140 kph. He said that he's in constant touch with the team daily over the southpaw pacer's availability while stating him as the main bowler of the team.

Mitchell Starc hasn't received an NOC yet from Cricket Australia as he's still recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during the Ashes 2025-26.

While addressing reports ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans, Munaf Patel said, "We’ve won two matches, so his absence hasn’t been felt so far. If we don't do well, it depends. He is one of the best in the world. There is no bigger bowler in the IPL than Starc. Bumrah is the only one I can think of. He has so much experience, he swings at 140kmph plus with the new ball. I follow up with the team every day. Cricket Australia will update us. We need him as our main bowler"

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Munaf Highlights The Importance Of Early Wickets

Munaf Patel underlined the importance of picking early wickets in restricting the batting side to a lower score. He believes that getting 2-3 wickets restrains the batting side from reaching the 200-run mark.

"In T20 cricket, if you take wickets in the first six overs, it becomes very difficult for the opposition to reach 200. If teams have a strong powerplay and build partnerships, then 200 is achievable. But if you pick up two or three wickets for around 40–45 runs, it’s very hard to get there unless the death bowling is poor," he Munaf.

Munaf On Fast Bowler's Injury Crisis

Munaf Patel stressed on more match practice for express fast bowlers to get back into rhythm. He illuminated that the more you sit out, the more out of rhythm you get, leading to frequent injuries.

Fast bowlers need rhythm. The more you play and bowl, the better your rhythm becomes. When you’re not playing consistently, that rhythm goes away, and injuries can follow.

If you’re not playing domestic cricket and are just sitting out, there’s no real substitute for match rhythm," Munaf said.

Munaf Patel On Auqib Nabi

Speaking about Jammu and Kashmir's speedster, Auqib Nabi, Munaf Patel praised his work ethic and how he tries to give his all, even during net sessions. While acknowledging his heroics in the Ranji Trophy, Munaf emphasized that IPL is a different ball game and his focus is on turning him into a complete package.

"He’s a very disciplined and patient young bowler with a strong work ethic. Despite this being his first IPL, he hasn’t been distracted by the glamour. He’s always eager to bowl extra in the nets, in fact, we sometimes have to stop him. There’s a big difference between domestic cricket and the IPL, where even good balls can get hit. He’s working towards becoming a complete all-round package," Munaf said

"Coming off a historic Ranji season with J&K is a very big achievement, IPL is a different challenge. We’re ensuring he stays ready, as not all bowlers will play every match. He could also be used as an impact player when needed. So we're ensuring he is ready whenever the time comes, he added.

Q

When will DC play their next match in IPL 2026?

A

DC will play their next match in the IPL against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Q

How much did DC buy Mitchell Starc for in the auction?

A

DC bought Mitchell Starc for INR 11.75 crore in the mega auction of IPL 2025.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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