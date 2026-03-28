IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence On Injury, Hits Back At Critics Over Delhi Capitals Absence

Summary of this article
Mitchell Starc ruled out of early IPL 2026 matches due to shoulder and elbow injury
Australian pacer hits back at critics, calls media opinions “misinformed”
Starc apologises to Delhi Capitals fans, confirms commitment for comeback
Mitchell Starc’s delayed arrival for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 became one of the early talking points of the season. With the Delhi Capitals already dealing with availability concerns around overseas players, the Australian pacer’s absence led to criticism and speculation around his commitment.
However, Starc has now responded clearly, shutting down those narratives and confirming that his absence is purely injury-related. The left-arm quick addressed the issue through a statement, making it clear that he remains committed to Delhi Capitals despite missing the initial phase of the tournament.
Mitchell Starc hits back at critics over IPL 2026 absence
Starc issued a strong statement addressing the criticism and clarifying his situation in detail. Posting an Instagram story, Starc said:
“Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer.”
He also took aim at the narratives questioning his commitment, adding:
“These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me.”
The left-arm pacer acknowledged that the timing of his injury is far from ideal, especially for Delhi Capitals, and apologised for missing the early part of the season. He said:
“With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap.”
Mitchell Starc’s IPL numbers and impact
Despite not being a regular every season, Starc has maintained strong numbers in the IPL over the years. He has played 52 matches and picked up 65 wickets, with an average of 23.12 and an economy rate of around 8.61.
His best bowling figures in the league stand at 5/35, which came in the 2025 season, underlining his ability to deliver match-winning spells.
Looking at recent seasons, he picked up 17 wickets in IPL 2024 and followed it with 14 wickets in IPL 2025, showing consistency despite long gaps between appearances.
Earlier in his career, Starc was one of the most dominant fast bowlers in the tournament, especially during his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he finished IPL 2015 with 20 wickets.