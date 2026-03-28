IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence On Injury, Hits Back At Critics Over Delhi Capitals Absence

Mitchell Starc addresses IPL 2026 absence, reveals shoulder and elbow injury, hits back at critics, apologises to Delhi Capitals fans, and confirms commitment for return

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Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 LSG vs DC: Mitchell Starc
IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc in action during LSG vs DC match. | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Starc ruled out of early IPL 2026 matches due to shoulder and elbow injury

  • Australian pacer hits back at critics, calls media opinions “misinformed”

  • Starc apologises to Delhi Capitals fans, confirms commitment for comeback

Mitchell Starc’s delayed arrival for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 became one of the early talking points of the season. With the Delhi Capitals already dealing with availability concerns around overseas players, the Australian pacer’s absence led to criticism and speculation around his commitment.

However, Starc has now responded clearly, shutting down those narratives and confirming that his absence is purely injury-related. The left-arm quick addressed the issue through a statement, making it clear that he remains committed to Delhi Capitals despite missing the initial phase of the tournament.

Mitchell Starc hits back at critics over IPL 2026 absence

Starc issued a strong statement addressing the criticism and clarifying his situation in detail. Posting an Instagram story, Starc said:

“Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer.”

He also took aim at the narratives questioning his commitment, adding:

“These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me.”

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Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. - (AP Photo)
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The left-arm pacer acknowledged that the timing of his injury is far from ideal, especially for Delhi Capitals, and apologised for missing the early part of the season. He said:

“With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap.”

Mitchell Starc’s IPL numbers and impact

Despite not being a regular every season, Starc has maintained strong numbers in the IPL over the years. He has played 52 matches and picked up 65 wickets, with an average of 23.12 and an economy rate of around 8.61.

His best bowling figures in the league stand at 5/35, which came in the 2025 season, underlining his ability to deliver match-winning spells.

Looking at recent seasons, he picked up 17 wickets in IPL 2024 and followed it with 14 wickets in IPL 2025, showing consistency despite long gaps between appearances.

Earlier in his career, Starc was one of the most dominant fast bowlers in the tournament, especially during his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he finished IPL 2015 with 20 wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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