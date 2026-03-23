IPL 2026: Cricket Australia Yet To issue NOC For Mitchell Starc; Delhi Capitals Hopeful Of His Arrival Before Opener

Notably, Mitchell Starc is a key player for the franchise, who have more or less shaped their fast bowling battery around him. Starc had taken 14 wickets in 11 games last season

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: Cricket Australia Yet To issue NOC For Mitchell Starc
Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals await the arrival of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for IPl 2026

  • Starc is yet to receive a NOC from Cricket Australia

  • Axar Patel, Venugopal Rao and Hemang Badani provided much needed clarity

Cricket Australia is yet to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to their senior pacer Mitchell Starc in order for him to join the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season which starts from March 28 onwards.

The Capitals have not received any clarification from the Australian board but they remain hopeful of having the left-arm with the squad before their tournament opener on April 1 against the Lucknow Super Giants.

In a recent media interaction, DC captain Axar Patel, Director Venugopal Rao and Head coach Hemang Badani asnwered multiple questions on the availability of their pace spearhead.

Mitchell Starc is a key player for the franchise, who have more or less shaped their fast bowling battery around him. Starc had taken 14 wickets in 11 games last season.

"We are waiting to get the NOC from Cricket Australia. Once we get that, we will know when he will join us." - Hemang Badani told the media.

"We are in constant touch with CA. He has been bowling, he had a bowled few days back. Unless Cricket Australia signs off on him that he is fit to play, there is little a franchise can do." - Badani said when asked if the delay in issuing NOC was due to fitness or workload management.

Related Content
IPL 2025, KKR training session: KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit with captain Ajinkya Rahane - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
KKR At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Kolkata Knight Riders Preview
File photo of Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana. - X/Sri Lanka Cricket
IPL 2026: SLC Makes Physical Performance Test Clearance Mandatory To Receive NOC For Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals captain Mitchell Starc will likely not rejoin IPL 2025 restart. - File
IPL 2026: Big Blow For Delhi Capitals As Mitchell Starc Expected To Miss Opening Phase Of The Season - Reports
Blessing Muzarabani has inked a contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026. - Kolkata Knight Riders
Blessing Muzarabani Joins KKR: PCB To Take Legal Action Against Zimbabwean For Breaching PSL Contract - Report
Related Content

Then Venugopal Rao said confirmed that Starc is most likely to come but it's just a matter of time until he receives the NOC.

"He is coming, it is just a question of getting the NOC from Cricket Australia. They are monitoring, we are monitoring (his fitness and workload)." - Rao said.

Axar Sheds Light On T Natarajan's Participation

Skipper Axar Patel was then asked if he was ready to play T Natarajan in Starc's place if the latter doesn't arrive in the time for team's first game against LSG in Lucknow on April 1.

"It is tough to answer that at this stage. If Starc gets NOC, he can come before the first match also. We are waiting for that update. If he doesnt come there is no temptation to replace a left arm pacer with a left arm pacer. - Axar Patel said.

"It is about team combination. Having said that, Natajaran is doing really well and is 100 percent fit." - Axar Patel concluded. Natarajan had played just two games last season due to a shoulder injury.

Delhi Capitals Squad

Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PSL Under Threat: Armed Group Tahreek-E-Taliban Warns Foreign Players From Coming To Pakistan

  2. CSK Roar 2026: Five Takeaways From Chennai Super Kings' Mega Event At Chepauk

  3. IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Reflects On RCB’s Historic Maiden Title Triumph

  4. 'Taking The Franchise For Granted': Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out On Foreign Players For Not Respecting Their IPL Contracts

  5. Dasun Shanaka To Blessing Muzarabani: Players Who Abandoned PSL For IPL

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

  3. Day In Pics: March 22, 2026

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: In Puducherry, BJP, Regional Parties Ride Piggyback On Allies 

  5. Owaisi Alleges Cancellation Of 5 lakh BC Certificates Ahead Of Polls In West Bengal

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

  2. Modi Makes History: Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Leader Ever

  3. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  4. Netanyahu Urges Global Leaders to Join US-Israel Campaign Against Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Trump Gold Coin Plan For US 250th Anniversary Draws Criticism

Latest Stories

  1. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links

  2. Major Collision On New York's LaGuardia Runway, Flights Grounded, Reports Say 2 Killed

  3. Kashmiris Donate Gold, Cash and Utensils for War-Hit Iran; Embassy Calls Gesture ‘Unforgettable’

  4. Hera Pheri  3 Rights Controversy: South Producer Accuses Firoz Nadiadwala Of 'Delaying Legal Proceedings'

  5. OTT Picks And Theatrical Release Of The Week: BTS: The Return, Mardaani 3, Project Hail Mary

  6. Screen Awards 2026 Nominations Full List: Dhurandhar Leads With 24 Nods; Saiyaara, Homebound Among Top Contenders

  7. Anurag Dobhal Pens Emotional Note After Car Crash, Finds Family In Fans Amid Recovery

  8. Prakash Raj Shares Cryptic Post After South Stars Praised Dhurandhar 2: 'Signs Of Obligations Are Spreading South Too'