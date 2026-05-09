DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Can Delhi Capitals Still Qualify For Playoffs After Loss To Kolkata Knight Riders?

Summary of this article
KKR streamrolled DC by 8 wickets in match 51 of IPL 2026
This was DC's fifth loss in the last six matches
This loss has pushed DC on the brink of elimination from IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals (DC) were handed an 8-wicket thrashing by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. This is the Capitals' fifth loss in the last six games, and it has almost thrown them out of the playoff race.
After being invited to bat first, DC were cruising at one stage at 74/1 in 7.5 overs, but once the second wicket fell, it led to a collapse in the middle order as they soon left reeling at 89/5 in 10.5 overs.
KKR spinner gave only 43 runs in the overs between 7 and 15 (lowest in the season) and picked up four wickets to break the flow of Delhi's innings, leaving too much to do for the batters in the death overs.
Pathum Nissanka (50) and Ashutosh Sharma (39) were the only shining lights for the Capitals in the match.
DC's bowling has also been out of sorts in this tournament, especially their spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who have looked ineffective throughout the tournament, including this match.
In a match where KKR spinners turned the tide of the first innings completely on their own, DC spinners were going all around the park by Finn Allen. Kuldeep Yadav has been the real disappointment in the season, managing just five wickets in 11 matches with an economy rate in excess of 10.
DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Capitals' Remaining Matches
May 17: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
May 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals (Kolkata)
DC are currently placed at the 8th spot in the points table with 8 points from 11 matches with a NRR of 1.154. They could only go to 14 points even if they win all their remaining three league matches, and with such a bad net run rate, they are almost out of the tournament.
Though they would like to win their remaining three matches with big margins, they would then hope for other results to go in their favor. However, if they lose one more match from here, then they'll surely be out of the competition.
Who won the match between DC and KKR?
KKR crushed DC by 8 wickets in match 51 of IPL 2026
Can DC still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?
While mathematically DC can still qualify for the playoffs, it looks quite improbable given they can only do to max 14 points.