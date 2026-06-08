IND Vs AFG, One-Off Test: India Set New Record In Emphatic Victory Over Afghanistan - Check Out Here

India pummeled Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in the one-off Test match
It was India's biggest innings win in Tests
This was also Afghanistan's biggest innings loss in their Test history
India decimated Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Monday, June 8.
This match is not a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as it does not fulfil certain conditions required for a Test to be counted as part of the competition. Also, while Afghanistan have made giant leaps in the white-ball formats, their talent pool in red-ball cricket is still quite limited, making this a contrasting battle between the two teams in the longest format.
The result was on the expected lines as India annihilated the Afghan Atalans within three days to register their biggest innings win in history:
Inns & 300 runs vs AFG, Mullanpur, 2026*
Inns & 272 runs vs WI, Rajkot, 2018
Inns & 262 runs vs AFG, Bengaluru, 2018
Inns & 239 runs vs BAN, Mirpur, 2007
Inns & 239 runs vs SL, Nagpur, 2017
There is another bigger innings win than this on the Indian soil in which the home team was involved but was on the opposite end of the spectrum as West Indies won the match by an innings and 336 runs at Eden Gardens in 1958.
Though Afghanistan is still in the learning phase when it comes to Test cricket, they ended up creating a record that they wouldn't be proud of, as it's also their biggest innings defeat in Tests.
Innings defeats for AFG in Tests
Inns & 300 runs vs IND, Mullanpur, 2026*
Inns & 262 runs vs IND, Bengaluru, 2018
Inns & 73 runs vs ZIM, Harare, 2025
More than the loss, what should have hurt Afghanistan was the approach of their batter, who had a chance to battle with the best and get better at the trade, but their batters couldn't consolidate on the starts and got out while playing some atrocious shots at crucial junctures of the match.
When it looked like they were crawling back in the match with a small partnership, they would end up losing wickets in clusters to hand control of the match back to India. In the second innings, while following on, Afghan Atalans went from 70/1 to 98/5 and then eventually got wrapped up at 112 to lose the match handsomely.