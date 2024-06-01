Sushmita Sen, born on November 19, 1975, is an iconic Indian actress and model, celebrated for her illustrious career that began with winning the Miss Universe title in 1994. Transitioning seamlessly from the pageant world, she marked her acting debut in the thriller 'Dastak,' eventually earning a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in 'Biwi No.1.' Sen's versatility shines through her portrayal in diverse roles, from impactful dramas like 'Sirf Tum' to commercial hits like 'Aankhen,' 'Main Hoon Na,' and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' Her return to the spotlight with the critically acclaimed series 'Aarya' garnered her a Filmfare OTT Award, showcasing her enduring talent. Beyond her cinematic achievements, Sen is a devoted mother to adopted daughters Renee and Alisah, gracefully navigating life with Addison's disease, requiring lifelong medication.