Art & Entertainment

Did You Know Govinda REFUSED To Work With Sushmita Sen In ‘Biwi No 1’ Before Salman Khan Got On Board?

It has been 25 years since the film was released. Interestingly, Govinda was the first choice for the film?

Sushmita Sen and Govinda
‘Biwi No. 1’, starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen in the lead with Anil Kapoor and Tabu in supporting roles, completed 25 years on Wednesday, May 29. However, actor Govinda was reportedly the first choice for the film. As per a report in DNA, not Salman, but Govinda was the first choice for the David Dhawan film. But the film went to Salman after Govinda refused to work with Sushmita. 

As per the report, David Dhawan wanted to get Govinda in the character of a cheating husband. While he had agreed to star in it, he did not want to star opposite Sushmita Sen. Another report in The Indian Express claims that Govinda allegedly insisted Sushmita be removed from the film. But when the makers refused to do so, Govinda ended up leaving the film. He then reportedly returned the signing amount and mentioned that he had already done two films with a role of a cheating husband, and didn’t want to do another similar character. 

Govinda and Sushmita worked together in ‘Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta’ (2001).

Meanwhile, Sushmita and Salman’s chemistry was loved by one and all, and talking about it, the actress had told Indian Express, “Haye mera bachcha wasn’t in the script. I thought the scene was over and I just hugged Salman, saying ‘haye mera bachcha.’ The camera was still rolling, and David kept it! So, it’s actually my own lingo.”

Interestingly, it is also claimed that Karisma wasn’t the first choice for the role of the ‘Biwi No. 1’, and the makers wanted to have ‘Heeramandi’ star Manisha Koirala in the film. Also, Anil’s role was originally going to be offered to Sanjay Dutt.

