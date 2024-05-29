Did You Know Govinda REFUSED To Work With Sushmita Sen In ‘Biwi No 1’ Before Salman Khan Got On Board?

As per the report, David Dhawan wanted to get Govinda in the character of a cheating husband. While he had agreed to star in it, he did not want to star opposite Sushmita Sen. Another report in The Indian Express claims that Govinda allegedly insisted Sushmita be removed from the film. But when the makers refused to do so, Govinda ended up leaving the film. He then reportedly returned the signing amount and mentioned that he had already done two films with a role of a cheating husband, and didn’t want to do another similar character.