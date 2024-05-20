Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Govinda, Salim Khan Turn Up To Cast Their Votes

Our Bollywood celebs stepped out to exercise their right to vote at their respective polling booths. After casting their votes, they also posed for the pics flaunting their inked fingers. Veteran celebs like Dharmendra, Gulzar, Paresh Rawal, and David Dhawan among others arrived to fulfil their civic duty. Also, actors like Vidya Balan, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan and others cast their votes in phase five.