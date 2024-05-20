Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Govinda, Salim Khan Turn Up To Cast Their Votes

The fifth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 started in Maharashtra on Monday, 20 May. Along with Maharashtra, other states and Union Territories- Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir are going for polls in this phase.
Our Bollywood celebs stepped out to exercise their right to vote at their respective polling booths. After casting their votes, they also posed for the pics flaunting their inked fingers. Veteran celebs like Dharmendra, Gulzar, Paresh Rawal, and David Dhawan among others arrived to fulfil their civic duty. Also, actors like Vidya Balan, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan and others cast their votes in phase five.
Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Esha Deol arrived at their designated polling booths in Mumbai to cast his vote in the 2024 elections. The 88-year-old actor was seen being escorted out of the polling station amidst heavy security. The 'Sholay' actor also showed his inked finger.
Varun Dhawan arrived with his filmmaker father David Dhawan at a polling booth to vote for Lok Sabha elections. They also flaunted their inked fingers after casting their votes. Varun was in a white printed vest and pair of denim pants. He also wore a pair of cool sunglasses. David, on the other hand, was in a blue T-shirt and black pants.
Vidya Balan donned a white chikankari suit to cast her vote. Her dad also accompanied her. The father-daughter duo posed for the pics with theisr inked fingers. Suniel Shetty looked dapper in a white shirt, black pants and black shades. Govinda arrived in style to vote.
Aamir Khan's mother, Zeenat Hussain, and sister, Nikhat, too arrived together to cast their votes. Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan also turned up to exercise their right.
Composer and singer Kailash Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, R Madhavan, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have also cast their votes.