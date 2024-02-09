Questioned how he works with actors in their difficult scenes, Madhvani mentioned, “I just give them a hug. I am in service to these people. Without them, I am nobody. I am here to protect, love, be affectionate towards them, and I am sensitive about what they are going through. I am also cognizant of not wanting to make them do another take. If it is a tough scene, I try to get it in the first take. I keep saying in life, there is no take 2. I keep the technical team on the same page.”