Sushmita Sen is all set to set the OTT screen ablaze with the final season of ‘Aarya’. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the Emmy-nominated series is certainly one of her most loved projects on OTT. The first season marked Sushmita's return to acting after a long break.
During an interview with India Today, Madhvani mentioned that he sort of felt that Sushmita Sen might say no to the series, three days after agreeing to it. Now as the show finally comes to an end, the filmmaker opened up on working with Sushmita, and said, “Sushmita is direct and tells you things on your face. She is straightforward. Even when she said yes to us for the first time in season 1, I said, ‘I am sure after 3 days she will say no’. These things happen with actors, but with Sushmita, she is absolutely direct.”
Questioned how he works with actors in their difficult scenes, Madhvani mentioned, “I just give them a hug. I am in service to these people. Without them, I am nobody. I am here to protect, love, be affectionate towards them, and I am sensitive about what they are going through. I am also cognizant of not wanting to make them do another take. If it is a tough scene, I try to get it in the first take. I keep saying in life, there is no take 2. I keep the technical team on the same page.”
Last but not the least, he said, “Sushmita is my sherni! I have to make sure that I am giving her the space to do whatever she wants within the jungle. There is a scene in Season 3.2, it is a scene where she is getting drunk and Sushmita has done it phenomenally. I had to do it with a lot of sensitivity, and I think she did it very well.”
Not just Madhvani, Sushmita too recently shared insights on working with the 'Neerja' director, and said, "Working with Ram Madhvani is always a delight. I truly admire his genius. He transformed Aarya from a naive, sheltered woman to someone resilient in facing life's challenges,” as quoted by news agency IANS.
"Off-screen, Ram revealed new layers in my acting that I never knew existed. The trust he has in me is incredible; he saw Aarya in me before I could," the former Miss Universe signed off.
'Aarya Antim Vaar' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.