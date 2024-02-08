Sushmita Sen has carved a noteworthy path in the entertainment industry, establishing herself as one of the most talented actresses to exist in today’s day and age. While her skills and versatility were never in doubt, it’s always a pleasant sight to the sore eyes to watch the actress every time she graces the screens – small or big.
Now, fans are eagerly anticipating watching her in the upcoming series ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ scheduled to release soon. But the journey till here hasn’t always been an easy road. Stepping into the film industry with the 1996 film ‘Dastak,’ Sen has come a long way. And in a recent interview, Sushmita Sen opened up about her decades-long experience of being a part of the film fraternity and how, in the 90s, she was perceived as difficult due to her curiosity and penchant for asking mere questions.
While conversing with PinkVilla, the former Miss Universe opened up about how she was deemed “opinionated” for expressing her views and thoughts, as a woman. She stated (translated), “Opinionated absolutely, I have faced. In the 90s, if you didn’t agree with what was being said, whatever it may be, and as an actress if you posed questions about your role, you were considered difficult to work with. You asked too many questions. Women should not do this... A misconception. If you have a question, you must ask.”
The ‘Main Hoon Na’ star emphasized the importance of expressing ideas, no matter what. Furthermore, she stressed the need to always speak up; highlighting that if one doesn’t have their own voice or express their opinions, they will never have freedom.
The 48-year-old actress also addressed the issues of authenticity, when in front of the camera. In her views, being yourself is “not a choice, it’s who you are.” She further added that one doesn’t require permission to be themselves. Talking about herself, she stated that it’s tough being her, but admitted that “I am a very blessed person. My entire life has been spent being famous, so it’s been about people, human interactions, opinions, and judgments. But at the end of the day, I have met very few people in this world who are as loved as I am.”
Sen will next be seen in ‘Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar,’ which will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, February 9 onwards.