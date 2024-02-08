From Sushmita Sen concluding the ‘Aarya’ series with 'Antim Vaar' to Ashmit Patel’s ‘State v/s Ahuja’ and Bhumi Pednekar's exploration of shocking tales from India's heartlands in ‘Bhakshak,' to the second instalment of 'Khichdi,' the OTT landscape promises it to be an week brimming ahead. Not just that, gear up for a 9-9 fever with nine must-watch releases on the 9th of this month to keep you engrossed.
‘Aarya: Antim Vaar Part 2’
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Are you set for an electrifying conclusion as Aarya returns in the second part of its third season, titled ‘Aarya: Antim Vaar’, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9. Crafted by Ram Madhvani, this instalment promises to be the ultimate showdown as Sushmita Sen reprises her role Aarya, who has to navigate a maze of challenges amidst family dynamics and business intricacies. Joining Sen are an ensemble cast including Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Viren Vazirani, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Vishwajeet Pradhan, ensuring a riveting viewing experience.
‘State v/s Ahuja’
Platform: Watcho
The web series follows the story of Bollywood superstar Ansh Ahuja, accused of rape by his maid. As the plot unfolds, there are unexpected twists and turns, which lead to a journey of crime investigation and courtroom drama. The series raises the question: Did Ansh truly commit the crime, or is he a victim of a sinister conspiracy? It features Ashmit Patel, Jaswinder Gardner, Sarika Singh, Anurekha Bhagat, and others.
‘Bhakshak’
Platform: Netflix
Inspired by true events, ‘Bhakshak’ is set in rural Bihar and revolves around the ground reality of crimes against women. It is a fictionalised version of the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls that took place in a shelter home, and showcases a journalist’s unwavering quest to seek justice. Soon, the struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into the cases of abuse. With its intriguing plotline, this OTT release features Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, and Sai Tamhankar.
‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’
Platform: Zee5
The OTT film directed by Aatish Kapadia, starring Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia, follows the uproarious journey of Praful (Rajeev Mehta), an ordinary man who is turned into the role of king in the whimsical land of Paanthukhistan. He is then given the task of saving the world from destruction. However, his eccentric family leads to chaos and comically disastrous situations.
‘Lantrani’
Platform: Zee5
This soul-stirring expedition has three national award-winning directors uniting to unveil emotional narratives from the heartland of India. The latest anthology film, is a collaborative effort of Gurvinder Singh, Kaushik Ganguly, and Bhaskar Hazarika, with their film, ‘Dharna Mana Hai,’ ‘Hud Hud Dabang,’ and ‘Sanitized Samachar’. Each film within the anthology offers a glimpse into the absurd realities of rural life.
‘Guntur Kaaram’
Platform: Netflix
The film marks Mahesh Babu's 28th leading role, and revolves around Guntur Karam, a notorious underworld figure, who undertakes a transformative journey after developing feelings for a journalist determined to uncover illegal activities. As hidden truths come to light, it leads to a gripping climax.
‘Puppy Love’
Platform: Lionsgate Play
Starring Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin, this tale follows wild-child Nicole and socially anxious Max as they witness a disastrous first date. However, fate intervenes when they find out that their dogs are expecting puppies, and the two have to take the unexpected role of co-parents, which then leads them to find love in each other's company.
‘Ashes’
Platform: Netflix
The story revolves around a wealthy married woman on a quest to find the mysterious man mentioned in a book she had read. However, she is soon confronted with formidable choices that ultimately break down her life irreversibly. It is a tale of desire and consequence.
‘A Killer Paradox’
Platform: Netflix
Adapted from Kkomabi’s Naver Webtoon of the same name, it revolves around a young man whose mundane existence takes a turn when he inadvertently kills a serial killer. Soon, a relentless detective becomes entangled in the case, and the young man gets into an endless cat-and-mouse pursuit in a high-stakes game of wits and deception.