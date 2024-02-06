This week, Bhumi Pednekar’s crime thriller ‘Bhakshak’ is set to release on Netflix while Sushmita Sen is also slated to return for a final stint with season 3 of ‘Aarya’. So does an interesting list of titles like ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ and romantic drama ‘Puppy Love’. So if you are wondering what to binge-watch next, here's a list of OTT shows and films that are releasing this week. Check them out:
‘Aarya 3’
The second and final part of ‘Aarya’ season three, titled ‘Aarya: Antim Vaar’, will start streaming on February 9. The second half of the crime drama's final season will feature Sushmita Sen having a final showdown as she gets tied between her love for family and business issues. The cast of the show includes Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, among others. It is created and directed by Ram Madhvani, while it is backed by Amita Madhvani in association with Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India.
Streaming on Disney+Hotstar
‘Bhakshak’
Bhumi Pednekar is all set to play an investigative journalist for the first time in the Netflix film Bhakshak. The crime thriller features her as Vaishali Singh, who goes to any extent to unveil the dark secrets and reality of a shelter home for girls after she finds out that the orphans there are sexually abused. Besides Bhumi, it stars Aditya Srivastava as the antagonist, while Sai Tamhankar will be donning a cop uniform. Sanjay Mishra plays a vital role, and ‘Bhakshak’ will be released on February 9.
Streaming on Netflix
‘Killer Paradox’
Actor Choi Woo Sik is all set to charm the hearts of the audience yet again as the college student Lee Tang. However, things take a major turn when he accidentally kills a customer during his part-time work at a convenience store. Later, he discovers that the person he accidentally killed was a serial killer himself, and he killed several innocent people. After realising that he can sense bad people, he takes up his new role and punishes the baddies. The nine episodes of the show will be released on February 9, and stars Son Suk Ku and Lee Hee Joon.
Streaming on Netflix
‘The Exorcist: Believer’
A direct sequel to the 1973 horror classic, ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ is set fifty years later, and revolves around new families confronting demonic possession. When two young girls mysteriously vanish and return with no recollection of their disappearance, the father of one girl seeks help from Chris MacNeil, whose own daughter was possessed decades ago.
Streaming on JioCinema
‘One Day’
An adaptation of David Nicholls’s renowned novel, it revolves around the decades-spanning love story of Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall), starting on July 15, 1988, on the day of their university graduation.Their relationship unfolds over 20 years, and showcases their joys, heartbreaks, and their evolving bond.
Streaming on Netflix
‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’
‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’ will take you on a hilarious journey with the beloved Parekh family. This story revolves around Hansa, Praful, Babuji, Jayshree and Himanshu, who are enlisted by a fictional intelligence agency. They all end up impersonating royalty to overthrow a tyrannical dictator in the fantastical setup of Paanthukistan.
Streaming on ZEE5
‘Puppy Love’ (February 9)
The heartfelt romantic comedy follows opposites Nicole and Max, played by Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin, dealing with their unexpected pregnancy of their dogs. They decide to co-parent the animals, offering a perfect blend of humour and unexpected romance.
Streaming on Lionsgate Play