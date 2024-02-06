‘Killer Paradox’

Actor Choi Woo Sik is all set to charm the hearts of the audience yet again as the college student Lee Tang. However, things take a major turn when he accidentally kills a customer during his part-time work at a convenience store. Later, he discovers that the person he accidentally killed was a serial killer himself, and he killed several innocent people. After realising that he can sense bad people, he takes up his new role and punishes the baddies. The nine episodes of the show will be released on February 9, and stars Son Suk Ku and Lee Hee Joon.

Streaming on Netflix