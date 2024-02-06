Bhumi Pednekar Shares Shah Rukh Khan Reached Out After 'Bhakshak' Filming; 'Manifests' A Movie With Him

Bollywood sensation Bhumi Pednekar is all set to appear in upcoming crime-drama thriller ‘Bhakshak.’ Backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, the film will be available to stream on Netflix this Friday onwards.
Currently busy with the promotions of the film, during a conversation with News18 Showsha, the actress revealed that she had received a call from the ‘Pathaan’ actor right after the shooting of the film was completed in Lucknow.
Advertisement
She said, “The day we wrapped up the film, I remember I was eating dinner and I was like, ‘oh, the film is done.’ There was going to be a get together and a party and we were in Lucknow and I got a call from Shah Rukh sir and, you know, he’s such a gracious man. He just called me to thank me (for doing the film) and I’m like ‘dude you’re Shah Rukh Khan.’”
Advertisement
The ‘Badhaai Do’ actress went on to thank Red Chillies for producing and supporting the film in bringing it to life. She added, “They supported this film right away. They saw the material and said, ‘this is a story we should present by our platform.’ Kudos to Netflix for taking a film like this.”
Advertisement
‘Bhakshak’ is Bhumi’s first-ever collaboration with the superstar, though not directly. When asked if she would like to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she stated that it is “my biggest manifestation since I was a child. So I really, really hope so,” adding that she would “obviously” like to star in a romantic film with him.
Advertisement
The trailer of the upcoming Netflix film was unveiled in January, and the anticipation for it has heightened among audiences. Soon after the trailer was released, the actor also took to social media to share the same.
Check it out here:
Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, the synopsis of the story reads: “A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls.”
Directed by Pulkit, ‘Bhakshak’ will release on Netflix on February 9.