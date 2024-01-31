‘Bhakshak’ Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar Plays A Determined Journalist In This Riveting Tale Of Crime And Pursuit

Streaming platform Netflix, on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer for the upcoming crime drama, ‘Bhakshak’, featuring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The actress promises to deliver a powerful performance as Vaishali Singh, a determined journalist, who leaves no stone unturned to expose a heinous crime. Inspired by true events, ‘Bhakshak’ is a tale of bravery and the quest for justice.
Helmed by director Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Bhakshak,' will be streaming on Netflix starting February 9, 2024.
The trailer of the film starts with showing a room filled with girls who are abandoned. Sanjay Mishra then informs Bhumi Pednekar about how these girls are abused, and that’s when she starts to gather information about it. She finally learns that a minister is involved in the crime along with other high-level politicians. As a fearless investigative journalist, Bhumi’s character then undertakes a difficult journey to uncover the shocking secrets hidden within a girls’ shelter home to the world and get the crime perpetrators punished.
Watch the trailer here:
Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, ‘Bhakshak’ features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.
Reflecting on his film, director Pulkit said in a statement, "This story is deeply personal to me, and shaping the journey of an investigative journalist in her pursuit of justice and truth has been an incredibly enriching experience as a director. My aspiration is for this film to reach audiences across the globe as it makes its mark on Netflix across 190 countries.”
Reflecting on her role in the film, Pednekar said, “In my journey as an actor, I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like ‘Bhakshak’ and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives. I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film and I can't wait to share our labour of love with audiences around the world ”
‘Bhakshak’ is all set to premiere on February 9, on Netflix.