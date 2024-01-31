‘Bhakshak’ Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar Plays A Determined Journalist In This Riveting Tale Of Crime And Pursuit

Reflecting on her role in the film, Pednekar said, “In my journey as an actor, I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like ‘Bhakshak’ and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives. I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film and I can't wait to share our labour of love with audiences around the world ”