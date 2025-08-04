A QR Code Away From The Classroom: Delhi’s Effort To Bring Back Out-Of-School Children

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’s Shiksha Aarambh initiative, QR codes were meant to be prominently displayed outside government school gates and nearby public spaces in Delhi. These QR codes, designed to open a simple online form, aimed to identify out-of-school children, simplify the admission process, and ensure maximum enrollment — all in pursuit of the goal to leave no child behind.
Yet, a visit to five government schools revealed no visible trace of the codes. When asked about their whereabouts, a security guard glanced around and said, ‘Lagaye the shayad, barish ke karan hatt gaye honge’ (They were put up, I guess, but might have been removed due to the rain).
Parvinder Kumar, Deputy Director of Education, Samagra Shiksha (Delhi) said “This was the first ever initiative of its kind and based upon the learnings, we will strive to improve our strategies."
But, did they meet their intended objective?
Purpose of the Initiative
The initiative caters to all categories of out-of-school children, those who were never enrolled, have dropped out, or have migrated. “Our goal is to bring them back into the formal education system,” says Parvinder Kumar. “This is an extension of our summer survey, which helps us identify such children. It’s primarily aimed at engaging the public, especially socially aware citizens who want to contribute but don’t know how,” he adds.
The form collects key information such as the child’s name, age, address, contact number, gender, and the reason for not being enrolled in school. It also asks for additional details like the child's place of work (if any), the last class attended, and the duration since they dropped out. Once submitted, the data is sent to the Samagra Shiksha headquarters and then forwarded to the concerned District Urban Resource Centre Coordinator, says Parvinder.
“The idea was built on the fact that ordinary citizens are now very familiar with QR codes. With just a few minutes of their time, they can help identify children who may have been missed during the survey,” he explains.
Summer Survey
The summer survey was conducted from May 13 to June 30 across 13 districts in Delhi. Several teams, comprising teachers, educators, and other officials were deployed to identify out-of-school children. To support the enrollment process, the Education Department had earlier directed all government schools under the Directorate of Education, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the Delhi Cantonment Board to establish Special Admission Committees. These committees include the school principal, an admissions in-charge, a vocational or guidance counsellor, and a Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator.
The objective was to ensure a smooth admission process by minimising paperwork and helping parents navigate enrollment. These committees also play a key role in tracking each child’s attendance and academic progress after enrollment into the formal education system.
According to official data, 10,919 students were admitted out of the 11,353 identified during the survey. The students identified through QRs amounted to less than 100. Far below the expected number of over 1000.
The Beneficiaries
Omprakash Pathak, the father of one such beneficiary who recently migrated from Bihar, shares his experience. “I earn Rs 3 lakhs per annum. It’s not possible for me to afford a private school for my child. We were worried about how to get him admitted after moving here from Bihar, but innovations like these are truly welcome, they give our children a real chance,” he says.
Several students like these, who were unable to get admission otherwise have benefitted from this initiative.
“I have studied only till Class 8, so it was a bit difficult for me to navigate the form,” says Arvind Kumar Anand, the father of a young girl who had been out of school for two years. “My daughter wasn’t getting admission anywhere. One day, I came to this school during the holidays and saw the QR code on the gate. It wasn’t easy, given what I knew and could manage, but I filled it out. Later, when I visited the school again, I was told that she had been granted admission,” he added.
Features like this make the process direct and hassle-free, unlike the usual long and complicated admissions, he says. “I work as a labourer and earn Rs 12,000 a month, so getting my daughter into Class 2 now means a lot. I want her to study for as long as possible,” he asserted.
Out-of-School?
Kishor Bhamre, Head of Pratham Council for Vulnerable Children highlights that while enrolment numbers have increased, attendance remains a persistent issue. "A major challenge within this is the lack of teachers within government schools. While there have been some improvements in learning outcomes, even today, nearly 50 percent of students in Standard 8 cannot read or write. This leads them to believe something is wrong with them, they internalise the failure instead of seeking help. That’s often where dropout begins,” he says.
He attributed this to the fact that students are automatically promoted up to Class 8 under the Right to Education Act, without being assessed on foundational learning. As a result, when they reach Class 9 or 10, many are unable to cope and end up failing because their basics are weak. “This leads to a complete loss of interest. Students often tell me, ‘Sir, I’ve failed twice. This just isn’t for me.’ They feel they’ve learned whatever they could by Class 8 and begin searching for jobs,” he explains. This, he adds, is deeply connected to their socio-economic realities, where many are forced into labor to support their families. “The system lacks the necessary support mechanisms to prevent them from slipping through the cracks,” he says.
Umesh, who works as a security guard in Delhi, believes that schemes like the Shiksha Aarambh initiative need better publicity. His daughter had to wait two years before finally securing admission in a school. “We are illiterate people, how are we supposed to know that such schemes even exist? So many things are advertised with huge budgets everywhere, why can’t something important like this be promoted properly?” he asks.
What's Next?
Parvinder charts a future course for the Shiksha Aarambh initiative stating that it could be made permanent for the times when they are not on survey. He adds that since this is a new initiative, they plan on carrying an impact study regarding the status of the students who have been admitted under this programme. "We will ensure that they stay within the system and not drop out after a few years,” he says.
Shiksha Aarambh marks a step forward in using technology to identify and enroll out-of-school children. While its initial reach was limited, the initiative has shown that with better visibility and consistent follow-up, it can become a valuable tool in bridging educational gaps.