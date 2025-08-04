A QR Code Away From The Classroom: Delhi’s Effort To Bring Back Out-Of-School Children

He attributed this to the fact that students are automatically promoted up to Class 8 under the Right to Education Act, without being assessed on foundational learning. As a result, when they reach Class 9 or 10, many are unable to cope and end up failing because their basics are weak. “This leads to a complete loss of interest. Students often tell me, ‘Sir, I’ve failed twice. This just isn’t for me.’ They feel they’ve learned whatever they could by Class 8 and begin searching for jobs,” he explains. This, he adds, is deeply connected to their socio-economic realities, where many are forced into labor to support their families. “The system lacks the necessary support mechanisms to prevent them from slipping through the cracks,” he says.