AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today

The final phase seat allotment result for AP EAMCET counselling 2025 will be announced today, August 4. The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, along with APSCHE, will release the result online.
Candidates who took part in the final round can check their AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result on the official website .
Once the result is declared, selected candidates must self-report online and then visit their allotted colleges. This process must be completed by August 8, 2025.
The registration for the final phase began on July 27 and ended on July 30. The certificate verification process was held from July 28 to 30. Candidates were allowed to choose their web options from July 28 to 31, and changes could be made on August 1.
How to check AP EAMCET counselling 2025 seat allotment result:
Click on the link for the final phase allotment result
Enter your login details
Submit and check your allotment result
Download your allotment order
For more details, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly.
The AP EAMCET counselling 2025 is now in its final leg. This is the last chance for many to secure their seats in top colleges.