TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins: Apply for 3-Year and 5-Year LLB Admissions

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially started the TS LAWCET 2025 counselling registration from today, August 4. Eligible candidates can now apply online for admission into the 3-year LLB program and 5-year LLB program through the official counselling portal. The last date to complete the TS LAWCET counselling 2025 registration process is August 14.