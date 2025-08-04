TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins: Apply for 3-Year and 5-Year LLB Admissions

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially started the TS LAWCET 2025 counselling registration from today, August 4. Eligible candidates can now apply online for admission into the 3-year LLB program and 5-year LLB program through the official counselling portal. The last date to complete the TS LAWCET counselling 2025 registration process is August 14.
Candidates who qualified in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2025 are eligible to participate in the counselling process, which involves registration, certificate verification, web options entry, and final seat allotment. The certificate verification for special categories (NCC, CAP, PH, etc.) will be held between August 8 and 14.
The registration fee for counselling is ₹800 for General category students and ₹500 for SC/ST candidates. Payments can be made online via debit/credit card or internet banking.
TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the TS LAWCET counselling 2025 eligibility conditions for their desired law programme.
General Requirements:
Must be an Indian citizen.
Must satisfy local or non-local status as defined by the authorities in Telangana.
Eligibility for 3-Year LLB Program:
A graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
General category: minimum 45% marks; OBC: 42%; SC/ST: 40%.
Candidates with lower marks in graduation may qualify through post-graduation or B.Ed.
Degrees obtained in a single sitting or via open universities without a basic SSC qualification are not eligible.
Eligibility for 5-Year LLB Program:
Completion of Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent from a recognized board in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.
General category: 45%; OBC: 42%; SC/ST: 40%.
Open university qualifications without SSC are not accepted.
How to Register for TS LAWCET Counselling 2025
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their TS LAWCET 2025 counselling registration:
Visit the official counselling website of TS LAWCET
Click on the "Candidate Registration" link
Enter your TS LAWCET 2025 hall ticket number and rank
Fill in personal and academic details as required
Pay the registration fee through the available online options
Upload necessary documents and submit the form
Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Once the verification and web options are completed, seats will be allotted based on merit and preference. Candidates are advised to keep track of updates from the Telangana Council of Higher Education to avoid missing deadlines.