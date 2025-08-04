TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins: Apply for 3-Year and 5-Year LLB Admissions

Candidates qualified in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test can now register to the TS LAWCET 2025 counselling process starting today for their desired law programme.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration
TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration Begins: Apply for 3-Year and 5-Year LLB Admissions
info_icon

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially started the TS LAWCET 2025 counselling registration from today, August 4. Eligible candidates can now apply online for admission into the 3-year LLB program and 5-year LLB program through the official counselling portal. The last date to complete the TS LAWCET counselling 2025 registration process is August 14.

Candidates who qualified in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2025 are eligible to participate in the counselling process, which involves registration, certificate verification, web options entry, and final seat allotment. The certificate verification for special categories (NCC, CAP, PH, etc.) will be held between August 8 and 14.

The registration fee for counselling is ₹800 for General category students and ₹500 for SC/ST candidates. Payments can be made online via debit/credit card or internet banking.

null - null
JK NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List Released, Counselling Begins Soon

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the TS LAWCET counselling 2025 eligibility conditions for their desired law programme.

General Requirements:

  • Must be an Indian citizen.

  • Must satisfy local or non-local status as defined by the authorities in Telangana.

Eligibility for 3-Year LLB Program:

  • A graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

  • General category: minimum 45% marks; OBC: 42%; SC/ST: 40%.

  • Candidates with lower marks in graduation may qualify through post-graduation or B.Ed.

  • Degrees obtained in a single sitting or via open universities without a basic SSC qualification are not eligible.

Eligibility for 5-Year LLB Program:

  • Completion of Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent from a recognized board in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

  • General category: 45%; OBC: 42%; SC/ST: 40%.

  • Open university qualifications without SSC are not accepted.

null - null
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

How to Register for TS LAWCET Counselling 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their TS LAWCET 2025 counselling registration:

  1. Visit the official counselling website of TS LAWCET

  2. Click on the "Candidate Registration" link

  3. Enter your TS LAWCET 2025 hall ticket number and rank

  4. Fill in personal and academic details as required

  5. Pay the registration fee through the available online options

  6. Upload necessary documents and submit the form

  7. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Once the verification and web options are completed, seats will be allotted based on merit and preference. Candidates are advised to keep track of updates from the Telangana Council of Higher Education to avoid missing deadlines.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball