Ben Shelton, currently ranked world number 6, will begin his US Open campaign fresh off a tough quarterfinal loss to Alexander Zverev at the Cincinnati Open on August 15. Shelton boasts a strong 35-17 win-loss record in 2025, excelling on hard courts with a 21-7 mark. His best performance this year came in Toronto, where he clinched the title, defeating Karen Khachanov in a thrilling final that ended 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3). The 22-year-old American will be looking to carry this momentum into Flushing Meadows.