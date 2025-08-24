Ben Shelton faces Ignacio Buse in their first-ever meeting on Sunday, August 24, at 9:30 PM IST on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Shelton enters the US Open with a career-high ATP ranking of No. 6 and a strong 2025 record, including a title win in Toronto.
Buse qualified for the US Open with impressive wins over three opponents, highlighting a 32-21 record this year
Ben Shelton, currently ranked world number 6, will begin his US Open campaign fresh off a tough quarterfinal loss to Alexander Zverev at the Cincinnati Open on August 15. Shelton boasts a strong 35-17 win-loss record in 2025, excelling on hard courts with a 21-7 mark. His best performance this year came in Toronto, where he clinched the title, defeating Karen Khachanov in a thrilling final that ended 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3). The 22-year-old American will be looking to carry this momentum into Flushing Meadows.
Opposing Shelton is Peru’s Ignacio Buse, ranked 136th entering the main draw after battling through the qualifiers by defeating Lukas Neumayer, Rei Sakamoto, and Kimmer Coppejans in three grueling matches. Buse holds a 32-21 win-loss record in 2025, including a 6-4 record on hard courts. His standout result this year was reaching the final of the Heilbronn Challenger, signaling his growing potential on the ATP Tour.
When and Where is the Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse Match?
Ben Shelton clashes with qualifier Ignacio Buse for the first time in their careers as the US Open 2025 Round of 128 heats up. The match is set for Sunday, August 24, at 9:30 PM IST on Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on the hard court surface.
Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse Live Streaming
Tennis fans in India can watch Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse live on the JioHotstar app and website. On television, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.