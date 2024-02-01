‘Fukrey’

‘Fukrey’ is set in the bustling streets of Delhi, where four friends - Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar - dream of making easy money. Their pursuit leads them into a series of funny and chaotic situations. The film is known for its sharp humor and characters that people can relate to. Hunny has dreams that predict the future, Choocha is quirky, and the group tries various schemes to get rich quickly. Despite the challenges they face, including in love and friendship, ‘Fukrey’ remains a beloved comedy that captures the essence of Delhi's youth. It mixes humor with heartfelt moments, making it a favorite among audiences of all ages. It is available on Prime Video.