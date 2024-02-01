There are certain shows and movies that are forever etched in our memories. They stand out not just for their humour, but for their ability to redefine the genre of comedy altogether. These shows and movies have certainly left a mark on audiences across all generations with their comedy, charm, and relatability. From dysfunctional families to urban escapades, these shows and movies perfectly weave laughter with societal commentary.
'Khichdi 2' To 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai': 5 Timeless Indian Shows And Movies That Redefined Comedy And Entertainment
Let’s have a look at five timeless Indian shows and movies that have not only entertained audiences but also redefined the landscape of comedy and entertainment.
‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paantukistan’
The movie reunites audiences with the beloved Parekh family, known for their quirky antics and problem-solving prowess. Led by the incomparable Supriya Pathak, supported by Anang Desai and Vandana Pathak, the ensemble cast delivers a delightful blend of slapstick humor and heartfelt moments. The comedy sequel promises both nostalgic charm and fresh laughter, offering viewers a renewed dose of familial quirkiness and entertainment. You can watch it on ZEE5.
‘Aam Aadmi Family’
‘Aam Aadmi Family’ is a heartwarming story of Sharma family, capturing the trials and triumphs of middle-class life in India. It has a stellar cast including Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim, and Chandan Anand. The series seamlessly blends humor with heartfelt storytelling as it navigates through the everyday struggles faced by an average Indian household. From dealing with the loss of a loved one to addressing issues of health, gender inequality, and more, the Sharma’s tackle it all with resilience and comedy, making this show a delightful and relatable watch for audiences of all ages. It is available on ZEE5.
‘Friday Night Plan’
‘Friday Night Plan’ revolves around the tale of brotherhood and self-discovery set against the backdrop of a spontaneous adventure. Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, it has Babil Khan who shines in his role as a spirited teenager leading his friends on a quest to attend the party of the year while their mother is away on a business trip. As the night unfolds, the film beautifully captures moments of genuine emotion and youthful exuberance, making it a refreshing and relatable watch for audiences of all ages. You can watch it on Netflix.
‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’
‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ is the cult sitcom. It offers a hilarious glimpse into the lives of the eccentric Sarabhai family, residing in the affluent neighborhood of Cuffe Parade in Mumbai. It stars Ratna Pathak Shah, who plays the formidable matriarch Maya. The show centers on the dynamics of this upper-class Gujarati family, blending sharp wit with clever satire. With an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, It remains a timeless sitcom that promises viewers a nostalgic reunion with beloved characters and an endless supply of comical banter. The second season of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.
‘Fukrey’
‘Fukrey’ is set in the bustling streets of Delhi, where four friends - Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar - dream of making easy money. Their pursuit leads them into a series of funny and chaotic situations. The film is known for its sharp humor and characters that people can relate to. Hunny has dreams that predict the future, Choocha is quirky, and the group tries various schemes to get rich quickly. Despite the challenges they face, including in love and friendship, ‘Fukrey’ remains a beloved comedy that captures the essence of Delhi's youth. It mixes humor with heartfelt moments, making it a favorite among audiences of all ages. It is available on Prime Video.