Rhea Chakraborty has embarked on a new phase in her career. She started her career as a video jockey and then she turned to acting, and now she has started a chat show. Titled ‘Chapter 2’, the actor invited Sushmita Sen to her show as the first guest. While talking to Sen, Chakraborty sarcastically remarked that she is a bigger gold digger than her.
Taking to her Instagram, Rhea Chakraborty shared a teaser of ‘Chapter 2.’ The first episode showed her talking to Sushmita Sen about life, love, and everything else in between. The teaser kickstarted with Chakraborty saying, “Do you know there’s a bigger gold digger than you in the room?” To which Sen asks, “Oh really?” Chakraborty replies, “Me.” Sen, then, sarcastically takes a dig and asks, “Oh, you also?” She plays along and answers, “I’m the biggest one.”
Sharing the video, Chakraborty wrote, “I just turned 32 yesterday, and what a journey it’s been! These past 4 years have been all about change, growth, and becoming a version of myself that I’m finally feeling good about. To celebrate, we’re kicking off something special - inviting incredible individuals who’ve embraced their own #Chapter2 in life. And to start with, who better than the incredible @sushmitasen47? I’ve looked up to her ever since I was a kid, and I’m still in awe of how she keeps challenging life and winning at it. We had such a great chat about all things life, love, and evolution. Sequels are usually boring, but not this one!”
Calling Sen a gold digger stems from how the former Miss Universe was trolled for her relationship with Lalit Modi. Their relationship was short lived, and trolls commented how Sen was dating him just for his wealth. Similarly, Chakraborty was also labeled as a gold digger after her boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide.