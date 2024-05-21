Model-turned-actress Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title in 1994. It was indeed a great achievement not only for the actress but for the entire country. Today, as Sushmita completed 30 years of winning the Miss Universe crown, she penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle.
Alongside the post, Sushmita also shared a priceless throwback picture with a toddler. The diva was in a white dress and her sash and was holding the child in her arms. She started her post, “This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day (sic)''.
The 'Aarya' actress added, ''This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India’s first ever Victory at Miss Universe!!!'' and continued, ''What a journey it’s been & continues to be….Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! (sic)''.
She concluded her post, ''To all my loved fans, friends, family & well wishers around the world…know that, each one of you has made a difference to my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you!!!🤗🙏💋 WHAT AN HONOUR!!! Here’s to the next #30 (sic)''.
Earlier, in an interview for her younger daughter Alisah's school magazine, Sushmita recalled her struggle with the English language and how she overcame it and brought the title home.
She said back then she didn't understand the meaning of the word 'essence'. In the final round of the pageant, Sen was asked, "What for you is the essence of being a woman?”
Sushmita said that as she was from a Hindi medium school, she didn't know that much English back in the day. ''I don't know how I understood what essence meant and answered that question with such clarity and such experience, even though I lacked it at 18. I think God sat on my tongue and said, let this be said because this is how you will choose to live your life. I stated that being born a woman is a great gift of God. I stand by that. Nothing has changed on that front. To be born a woman is something. It’s a great gift of God and we must all appreciate it. This is true because life always deserves appreciation. A woman is not only the womb from which life comes, so she is not only born to be a mother, but she is also here to share and show the world what loving, caring and sharing is all about,'' said the actress.