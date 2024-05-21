Art & Entertainment

'What An Honour': Sushmita Sen Celebrates 30 Years Of Winning Miss Universe Crown

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title in 1994. She was the first Indian to win it.

Instagram
Sushmita Sen completes 30 years of winning Miss Universe Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Model-turned-actress Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title in 1994. It was indeed a great achievement not only for the actress but for the entire country. Today, as Sushmita completed 30 years of winning the Miss Universe crown, she penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle.

Alongside the post, Sushmita also shared a priceless throwback picture with a toddler. The diva was in a white dress and her sash and was holding the child in her arms. She started her post, “This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day (sic)''.

The 'Aarya' actress added, ''This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India’s first ever Victory at Miss Universe!!!'' and continued, ''What a journey it’s been & continues to be….Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! (sic)''.

She concluded her post, ''To all my loved fans, friends, family & well wishers around the world…know that, each one of you has made a difference to my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you!!!🤗🙏💋 WHAT AN HONOUR!!! Here’s to the next #30 (sic)''.

Have a look at Sushmita Sen's post here.

Earlier, in an interview for her younger daughter Alisah's school magazine, Sushmita recalled her struggle with the English language and how she overcame it and brought the title home.

She said back then she didn't understand the meaning of the word 'essence'. In the final round of the pageant, Sen was asked, "What for you is the essence of being a woman?” 

Sushmita said that as she was from a Hindi medium school, she didn't know that much English back in the day. ''I don't know how I understood what essence meant and answered that question with such clarity and such experience, even though I lacked it at 18. I think God sat on my tongue and said, let this be said because this is how you will choose to live your life. I stated that being born a woman is a great gift of God. I stand by that. Nothing has changed on that front. To be born a woman is something. It’s a great gift of God and we must all appreciate it. This is true because life always deserves appreciation. A woman is not only the womb from which life comes, so she is not only born to be a mother, but she is also here to share and show the world what loving, caring and sharing is all about,'' said the actress.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Diary: Beyond The Euphoria Of Development
  2. NIA Conducts Multi-State Raids In Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case
  3. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  4. Mother Of Infant Rescued From Chennai Residential Apartment Dies By Suicide
  5. Money Laundering Probe: ED Raids Ex-DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek
Entertainment News
  1. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  2. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  3. Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As A New Video Of The Actress With Vicky Kaushal From London Goes Viral
  4. Vibe's Yoon Min-soo And His Wife Kim Min-ji Make Divorce Announcement After 18 Years Of Marriage
  5. 'What An Honour': Sushmita Sen Celebrates 30 Years Of Winning Miss Universe Crown
Sports News
  1. Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Kicks Off Europe Tour With Thrilling Victory Over Belgium
  2. MS Dhoni Retirement: MSD Rides Bike In Ranchi Days After IPL 2024 Heartache - Watch
  3. Netherlands Vs Scotland T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20I Tri-Series
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  5. Serie A: Juventus Draw With Bologna In First Match Sans Massimiliano Allegri - In Pics
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  2. Climbing Limits Are Being Set On Mount Fuji To Fight Crowds And Littering
  3. UN Security Council Rejects Russia-Backed Resolution On Banning Weapons In Space
  4. US Slams 'Outrageous' Decision, Belgium Hails 'Crucial Step' | World Reacts To ICC's Arrest Warrants
  5. Indian-Origin Delivery Driver Jailed In Singapore For Stealing Meat Products
Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: 5 Worst Spells So Far - From Kwena Maphaka's Horror Debut To Mohit Sharma's Record
  2. IPL 2024: Top 5 Bowling Spells From League Stage Ft Jasprit Bumrah And Sandeep Sharma
  3. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: In Bihar, PM Says 'INDI Alliance Lost Confidence'; 'Big Undercurrent In Our Favour', Says Congress Chief Kharge
  6. Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening
  7. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  8. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head