Sushmita said that as she was from a Hindi medium school, she didn't know that much English back in the day. ''I don't know how I understood what essence meant and answered that question with such clarity and such experience, even though I lacked it at 18. I think God sat on my tongue and said, let this be said because this is how you will choose to live your life. I stated that being born a woman is a great gift of God. I stand by that. Nothing has changed on that front. To be born a woman is something. It’s a great gift of God and we must all appreciate it. This is true because life always deserves appreciation. A woman is not only the womb from which life comes, so she is not only born to be a mother, but she is also here to share and show the world what loving, caring and sharing is all about,'' said the actress.