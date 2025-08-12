Indian Couple Verbally Harassed In Canada; Youth Arrested

A disturbing incident in Canada has sparked outrage after footage emerged showing an Indian couple being subjected to racial abuse by a group of young men.

Canada
Indian-Origin Couple In Canada
An Indian couple in Canada was intimidated by racial abuse in a mall parking lot, an incident that has now led to the arrest of a local youth. The confrontation was caught on video and has since been widely shared online.

It shows the couple being subjected to racial slurs and incident gestured by a group of young men in what police say was a hate-motivated attack.

Peterborough police say they arrested an 18-year-old from Kawartha Lakes on Saturday, August 9, 2025, in connection with the incident at Lansdowne Place Mall. The altercation took place on July 29, and the accused has since been released on an undertaking. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on September 16.

The video has triggered condemnation online, with many describing the incident as a hate crime. While Canada does not have a standalone hate crime charge applicable here, police confirmed the case carries a hate-motivated factor, which will be stated as proceedings continue in the court.

“Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community. I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information in connection with this incident. Clearly this is not the standard of acceptable behaviour in our city. We encourage residents to continue to report hate bias incidents/crimes that take place in our community. Reporting these incidents to police is crucial to ensuring we have the information needed to investigate and pursue charges when appropriate. We are committed to keeping our community safe for everyone who lives, works, or visits here,” The Hindu quoted Chief Stuart Betts of the Peterborough Police Service.

