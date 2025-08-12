Indian Couple Verbally Harassed In Canada; Youth Arrested

1: An Indian couple in Canada faced racial abuse by a group of young men at Lansdowne Place Mall.
An Indian couple in Canada was intimidated by racial abuse in a mall parking lot, an incident that has now led to the arrest of a local youth. The confrontation was caught on video and has since been widely shared online.
It shows the couple being subjected to racial slurs and incident gestured by a group of young men in what police say was a hate-motivated attack.
Peterborough police say they arrested an 18-year-old from Kawartha Lakes on Saturday, August 9, 2025, in connection with the incident at Lansdowne Place Mall. The altercation took place on July 29, and the accused has since been released on an undertaking.
He is scheduled to appear in court on September 16.
“Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community. I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information in connection with this incident. Clearly this is not the standard of acceptable behaviour in our city. We encourage residents to continue to report hate bias incidents/crimes that take place in our community. Reporting these incidents to police is crucial to ensuring we have the information needed to investigate and pursue charges when appropriate. We are committed to keeping our community safe for everyone who lives, works, or visits here,” The Hindu quoted Chief Stuart Betts of the Peterborough Police Service.