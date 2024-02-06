Sushmita Sen is awaiting the release of ‘Aarya S3 - Antim Vaar’, and ahead of it, the actress got candid about her personal life during an interview with Film Companion. The actress, who is currently dating model-actor Rohman Shawl, has no plans of settling down as values companionship, freedom and friendship more despite respecting the institution of marriage.
Sushmita Sen said, “I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. I don't give a damn about it. Important to mention it's only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much. And I have the blessing of knowing some incredible people, including my (Aarya) director (Ram Madhvani) and my producer (Amita Madhvani), who are one of the most beautiful couples I know.”
Advertisement
She added, “But I'm a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom is very, very important. So I give a damn about freedom.”
Advertisement
For those caught unaware, Sushmita met Rohman through Instagram in 2018. They started dating but broke off in 2021. "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... the love remains," she had on social media. Sushmita then had a brief rumoured affair with businessman Lalit Modi, however, she rekindled her relationship with Rohman soon after. The two were even clicked holding hands at a couple of events.
Advertisement
On the work front, Sushmita impressed everyone with her gripping performance in ‘Aarya Season 3 Part 1’ and her portrayal of a woman who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime was much loved. The first season of the show was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.
Advertisement
Now, she is awaiting the release of ‘Aarya S3 - Antim Vaar’, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar this Friday on February 9. It's directed by Ram Madhvani, produced by his wife Amita, and also features Ila Arun and Sikandar Kher.