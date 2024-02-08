Bollywood model-actress Sushmita Sen is gearing up for ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’, which is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9, 2024. During one of the promotional interviews with Pinkvilla, she talked about filming the 'Chunari Chunari' song with Salman Khan, and revealed that she had to endure the cold weather while Salman Khan shot the song in a blazer.
Talking about the song from ‘Biwi No 1’, Sushmita said, "We were freezing in the cold there. That song, if you notice now, Salman Khan is wearing a polo neck, then he is wearing a blazer, then he has got inners and he is wearing a yellow suit or something, on top of all this layering. Yours truly, is in lehenga-choli. And it's freezing."
Advertisement
Recalling her initial apprehension about the song, she added, "When David Dhawan brought that song to me, I was like ‘yeh gana kya hai (what is this song?)’. Those were the days when I was very lady-like. I was like ‘yeh kya hai (what is this?)’ and David was like ‘hit gana hai aur kya hai (This is a hit, what else?)’. I asked Salman ‘You think that’s a hit song?’ So Salman said ‘come, we will show you’.”
Advertisement
Sushmita stated how both Salman Khan and David Dhawan were right about the song, which eventually turned out to be a massive hit: "That year, it was at every wedding. Now, even after 28 years, it still plays at every wedding. So David and Salman knew what they were doing. That’s a song that remains very special,” Sushamita mentioned.
Advertisement
Coming back to ‘Aarya Season 3’, the International Emmy nominated series revolves around the journey of its titular character Aarya, an independent woman who can go to any extent to protect her family. She joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.