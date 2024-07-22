Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single

In December 2021, Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl, after three years of being in a relationship. Post that they have maintained a cordial relationship with each other. Rumours of them being together again started doing the rounds after they were spotted together at several public outings. However, Sushmita, in several interviews clarified that she and Rohman are just close friends. In a recent podcast with Rhea Chakraborty, the 'Aarya' actress said that she has been single for three years and not interested in anyone at the moment.
Rohman reacted to his bond with Sushmita. While speaking to Instant Bollywood, the model-turned-actor said that they are “good friends” and share a “special bond''.
When Roman was asked about his recent appearance with Sushmita, he said, “Voh toh 6 saal se saath mein hai. Isme naya kya hai? (We are together for six years. What’s new to this?)” He added, “We have always been friends and that will always continue. We share something special and that is visible also''.
Sushmita Sen recently appeared on the first episode of Rhea Chakraborty's show 'Chapter 2', where she revealed she has no man in her life currently and added, ''I have been single for a while now. Three years, to be precise. I am not even interested in anyone at the moment."
The former Miss Universe further said, "It's lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship prior to that for almost five years and that was a long, long time."
Post her breakup with Rohman, in July 2022, Sushmita grabbed the headlines for dating the founder and first chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi. In a 2023 interview with Mid-Day, she called it ''just another phase'', and said she was amused by people calling her a ''gold digger''.