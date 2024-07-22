Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single

In December 2021, Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl, after three years of being in a relationship. Post that they have maintained a cordial relationship with each other. Rumours of them being together again started doing the rounds after they were spotted together at several public outings. However, Sushmita, in several interviews clarified that she and Rohman are just close friends. In a recent podcast with Rhea Chakraborty, the 'Aarya' actress said that she has been single for three years and not interested in anyone at the moment.