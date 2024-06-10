Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Unveils Trailer Of Acting Coach Vinod Rawat’s Film 'Pushtaini'

The trailer of the upcoming independent film 'Pushtaini' was unveiled by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Monday.

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan Photo: Instagram


The film marks the feature directorial debut of Hrithik’s acting coach, Vinod Rawat, and follows the story of an actor who returns to his hometown to arrange funds. 'Pushtaini' had its South Asia premiere at the 2023 Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and features a cameo by actor Rajkummar Rao. The drama also marks Vinod Rawat's debut as an actor, director, writer, and producer. Talking about the film, Hrithik said: "Vinod Rawat's 'Pushtaini' left me completely awestruck. Vinod was not only exceptional as an actor, playing Bhuppi with all his heart, but also displayed an incredible command over the craft as a director. I was bowled over by how he wore all the hats and delivered a film full of moments that stayed with me long after the screen faded to black."

Hrithik further mentioned that he is proud of the leap Vinod has taken and excited to present his debut to a wider audience. "This is for the team. This is for all who dream, for the ones who overcome their fears and strive to deliver with honesty," the actor added. 'Pushtaini' follows the life of Bhuppi (played by Vinod Rawat), a struggling actor desperate to secure his last chance at stardom after finding himself caught in an embarrassing scandal. Forced to return to his home and face his past, he travels through the mountains. Vinod is known for co-directing the Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya' with filmmaker Ram Madhvani.

The director described 'Pushtaini' as a "deeply personal" film. "All a debut filmmaker needs is a leap of faith and a gentle whisper of close friends. To then have the support of Hrithik, who I have known and admired immensely over the years, is a big moment for me. I've had the pleasure of working with him, and now to reteam in a different capacity is exciting. After a hugely successful premiere at MAMI, I am thrilled that 'Pushtaini' will finally be out for the world to see," he said. 'Pushtaini' also features non-professional actors, including Rawat's own family members. "I'm also thankful to Rajkummar Rao, who believed in my creative vision and agreed to support 'Pushtaini' with an extremely special cameo. It is a deeply personal film, shot in my ancestral village in Uttarakhand, which explores several sensitive themes like the father-son relationship, the challenges of migration, and an aspiring actor's navigation through the complexities of his journey," he added.

Produced by Lotus Dust Pictures and VinRaw Films, 'Pushtaini' is set to release theatrically on June 21 by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon Distribution.

