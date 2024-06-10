Hrithik Roshan Unveils Trailer Of Acting Coach Vinod Rawat’s Film 'Pushtaini'

The director described 'Pushtaini' as a "deeply personal" film. "All a debut filmmaker needs is a leap of faith and a gentle whisper of close friends. To then have the support of Hrithik, who I have known and admired immensely over the years, is a big moment for me. I've had the pleasure of working with him, and now to reteam in a different capacity is exciting. After a hugely successful premiere at MAMI, I am thrilled that 'Pushtaini' will finally be out for the world to see," he said. 'Pushtaini' also features non-professional actors, including Rawat's own family members. "I'm also thankful to Rajkummar Rao, who believed in my creative vision and agreed to support 'Pushtaini' with an extremely special cameo. It is a deeply personal film, shot in my ancestral village in Uttarakhand, which explores several sensitive themes like the father-son relationship, the challenges of migration, and an aspiring actor's navigation through the complexities of his journey," he added.