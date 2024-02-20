Sushmita Sen is one of the very few actresses in today’s times who has never shied away from calling a spade a spade. She never has hidden about her life from her fans and has always given an honest answer whenever there was something of importance asked to her. Recently, Sushmita Sen had a major heart attack and it put a lot of her fans in stress as they got worried about her health. Now that she is back to her proper health and is doing really good, she has spoken up about that phase of her life when she actually had to go through a heart attack.