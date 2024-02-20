Sushmita Sen is one of the very few actresses in today’s times who has never shied away from calling a spade a spade. She never has hidden about her life from her fans and has always given an honest answer whenever there was something of importance asked to her. Recently, Sushmita Sen had a major heart attack and it put a lot of her fans in stress as they got worried about her health. Now that she is back to her proper health and is doing really good, she has spoken up about that phase of her life when she actually had to go through a heart attack.
During an interview with Curly Tales, talking about the kind of changes her heart attack has brought to her lifestyle, Sushmita Sen said, “Overall, I’ve always been pretty aware of my health. I think that my mother, my father, both are heart patients, so we’ve always been genetically aware and testing ourselves. So, we had a fabulous report for the heart 6 months prior to the actual heart attack, but it did happen.”
She went on to elaborate further about how things have changed and how she was still with a smile when she entered the operation theatre after having faced a heart attack. “If you ask me about my lifestyle, I celebrate life. I have always been a happy person, so that really helped through this crisis because I was laughing even on the OT table. We were joking, me and my doctor. I had a really fun doctor, so we were just looking at the angioplasty happening, and we really had a terrific time,” added Sushmita Sen.
In the same interview, Sushmita Sen also revealed about having an autoimmune condition at one point in her life where she faced an issue of brain fogging. “I went through this entire phase of my life where I went through an autoimmune condition. One of the biggest problems with that is brain fog. I ask you, ‘What is your name?’ and then two seconds later I ask you again, ‘What is your name?’ I’m sorry. As a public figure, that was something that bothered me a lot because I was suddenly not in my power to be aware and mindful,” said Sushmita Sen.
On the work front, Sushmita Sen recently came out with the second part of ‘Aarya 3’. The show has been a turning point in her career as it has got her immense stardom and fame. While she was away from films for quite a long time, with ‘Aarya’ she made a triumphant comeback to the screens and people loved her performance so much that they couldn’t get enough of it. Three seasons down, the show is getting more and more popular with every passing day.
With the amount of popularity that ‘Aarya 3’ has got, are you eager to watch another season of the Sushmita Sen-led show? Well, only time will tell if there is going to be next season. Stay hooked on to Outlook to know more about any developments about ‘Aarya’s next season.