It won't be wrong to say that Alia Bhatt gave her career's best performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She played role of Gangubai, a woman from a simple family who was forced into prostitution by her lover. Gangubai emerges as a strong woman who fights for the woman of red-light area and their education and rights. In one of the scenes, she says, “I am Gangubai, and I’m here to get my daughters into school. So what if I’m from the brothel?” She might not be their biological mother, yet she has a firm stance to fight for them and their education. Alia bagged the National Award for her portrayal of this iconic character.