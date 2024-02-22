Shah Rukh Khan started his career with television, but it was only when he stepped into movies that his career saw a phenomenal rise. The actor has grown to be a global icon with not just numerous awards on his shelf but also multiple brand endorsement deals. However, despite all of these wins, the actor is known for his generosity and humility. One example of this is how Khan agreed to do a film and did not charge any fees for it.
In 2010, Shah Rukh Khan starred in ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’ in a special appearance role. The film starred Sushmita Sen and Fardeen Khan in lead roles. The film was produced by Vivek Vaswani who is an old friend of Khan. Vaswani recalled how he had already roped in Sen on board for the film. Sen suggested Shah Rukh’s name for the cameo role. Vaswani and director Mudassar Aziz took the script to Shah Rukh. The actor agreed to the small role instantly.
Vaswani recalled the incident in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. He said that the actor did not listen to the script and agreed to the 42-minute role. He revealed, “Shah Rukh said, ‘Vivek has come for the first time. I will do the film, won’t take any money for it’. He didn’t listen to the script also, and he did the film. The truth is that the role was exactly 42 minutes in the script, and it was exactly 42 minutes on screen. 42 minutes is not small. He gave us five days and we finished it in five days.”
He continued, “Exactly as we wanted, Shah Rukh did it. He didn’t interfere, he didn’t read the script, he was so brilliant, so convincing, he was outstanding, this is the truth.”
While the film did not do well, it cemented Khan and Vaswani’s friendship even further.