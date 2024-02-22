Urmila Matondkar Recalls How Shah Rukh Khan Made Co-Actors Feel Comfortable At 'Chamatkar' Shoot

Actress Urmila Matondkar reminisced about shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for the song 'Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho' from the 1992 romantic comedy 'Chamatkar', calling him not only a great actor but also a lovely human being.

Urmila appeared on the special episode of singing reality show 'Indian Idol 14'. Paying tribute to Urmila’s journey in the film industry, the contestants delivered melodious acts.