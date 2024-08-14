Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ is one of her most-anticipated projects. The movie was initially slated to release last year but the release date was postponed to 2024. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers have released the trailer of ‘Emergency’ on social media. The trailer has become the talk of the town primarily due to Ranaut’s portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
‘Emergency’ will explore the ramifications of the Indian Emergency that was imposed from 1975-1977. The movie will explore the complexity and the turmoil of that era.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Emergency’ here.
Starring Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, late Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and Milind Soman, ‘Emergency’ is all set to release in cinemas on September 6. The movie has been directed and produced by Ranaut. It has been backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.